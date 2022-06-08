Moomins and murals: Suffolk Libraries to return to First Light Festival

Some of the crowds at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019. - Credit: Mick Howes

The charity that runs the library service in Suffolk will bring an interactive children’s show, workshops and activities aplenty to the popular First Light Festival later this month.

Suffolk Libraries will return to Britain’s only beach festival and add to the huge range of activities on offer on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

The Suffolk Libraries Arts Team and staff from Lowestoft Library are teaming up to provide free activities for all the family from their Teepee in the Cosmic Pirates area.

A spokesman said: "Suffolk Libraries’ Teepee will provide a relaxing and engaging area to relax on the beach.

"Perfect for families, the tepee has seating and is breastfeeding friendly."

Activities for young children - such as Baby Bounce and Tot Rock - will also be taking place on Lowestoft beach, with the interactive children’s show Mischief and Mystery in Moomin Valley also being showcased.

Suffolk Libraries will also be bringing their Art Space Project to the festival featuring a number of arts workshops for people to enjoy.

"Everyone is welcome to join in and help illustrator Lily Hammond to create a bold and brightly coloured community mural to be displayed at Lowestoft Library after the festival," the spokesman added.

Ceramicist Rachel Kurdynowksa will also be holding a workshop to explore simple ceramic techniques, and there will also be an eclectic mix of drop-in creative activities with Sarah Nkugwa, founder of Pop Print Studio, from cyanotype to found poetry.

The First Light Festival logo. - Credit: First Light Festival

Rebecca Abbott, creative producer at Suffolk Libraries, said: "First Light Festival is a wonderful celebration of our landscape and communities and we are delighted to be a part of it.

"We are lucky to have such a vibrant and exciting festival on our doorstep and Suffolk Libraries’ programme of high-quality, free and accessible activity is going to be a real treat to be part of."

All of the workshops will be inclusive, accessible, suitable for all abilities and open to everyone.

The stories and performances will also be BSL interpreted, with all of the activities provided by Suffolk Libraries funded by Arts Council England.

For full details of the festival visit its website.



