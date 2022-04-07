Lowestoft revealed as one of UK's top Easter staycation destinations

The seaside town is the only spot in the East of England on the list - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft has been revealed as one of the top destinations for a staycation in the UK this Easter.

The Suffolk town is in the top 10 most searched locations, according to Airbnb.

It is the only spot on the list in the East of England and one of five across the whole of the UK.

Lowestoft is also one of the only seaside towns on the list and has about 100 stays listed on Airbnb.

Amanda Cupples, general manager for northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “The nation is set to enjoy the first Easter weekend without Covid restrictions in two years and it’s great to see Brits are exploring the UK to make the most of it.

“By visiting these places, Brits are supporting local economies and communities, and for those based in these destinations who are considering listing their Home on Airbnb, now is a great time to sign up.”

Other locations in the top 10 were Prestatyn, Carmarthen and Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, Ballock and Dunbar in Scotland and Aintree, Chipping Norton, Sheffield and Thirsk in England.