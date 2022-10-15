Take a trip down memory lane with swinging 60s themed weekend

Popular local duo The Vibettes will perform a new sixties act. - Credit: The Vibettes

Stepping back in time to the swinging 60s, a special themed weekend of free entertainment will take centre stage in Lowestoft next month.

The Seagull Theatre has launched the programme for its 1960s themed weekend that will be showcased in Kirkley, south Lowestoft in November.

After a "highly successful" 1940s weekend in July, the theatre is working in conjunction with East Suffolk Council and Heritage England as part of the Heritage Action Zones initiative.

Part of the London Road, Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone Cultural Programme - aimed at supporting footfall and engagement - it will see a range of exciting performances and activities showcased in the London Road South area over the weekend of November 5/6.

The 1960s themed weekend event poster. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

The event runs from 10am to 3pm on both days, with Claremont Road closed to traffic once again as a craft fair - featuring up to 20 local entrepreneurs - is held.

Various music acts and other local traders will also be based in London Road South.

With live music and street performers spread throughout the area on both days, dance workshops will be held in the Kirkley Centre where you can learn a sixties dance and join in the fun.

Popular local duo The Vibettes will perform a new sixties act - Credit: The Vibettes

Popular local duo The Vibettes will perform a new sixties act in Waterloo Road especially for the weekend, while Hollie Jade will lend her talents to a selection of great sixties hits.

Hollie Jade. - Credit: Hollie Jade

Event organiser Des Reynolds said: “We had such a great time in July with our 1940s event.

"We were overwhelmed with the local support from residents and traders alike.

Event organiser Des Reynolds. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

"We really hope that we can reproduce some of that community spirit with this 1960s weekend.

"It was such a wonderful decade for music, that we have really focused on providing great musical performances in the area for that weekend.”

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Economic Development, said: "This series of decades weekends is providing a great opportunity for people to connect with the past by experiencing the sights and sounds of time."

Tony Calladine, East of England regional director, said: “It was fantastic to see the local community coming together with visitors from far and wide, to enjoy the 1940s weekend, and I’m sure the vibrant 1960s weekend will be just as successful."