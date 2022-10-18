'Fantastic' toe tapping musical's half term treat for all the family

Ten-year-old Ava (centre front) and the cast of The B&B Young People’s Theatre Group’s production of Little Shop of Horrors. - Credit: Bethan Roscoe

Talented junior performers will take to the stage as a comedy rock musical hits Lowestoft.

The B&B Young People’s Theatre Group will perform The Little Shop of Horrors – a toe tapping musical half term treat for all the family - from next week.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names 'Audrey II' - after his co-worker crush.

Artwork for The B&B Young People’s Theatre Group’s production of Little Shop of Horrors – a toe tapping musical, half term treat. - Credit: Nic Gordon

The foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it – blood!

The B&B Young People’s Theatre Group's cast and production team - who range from 10 to 24 - have been busy rehearsing throughout the summer, and are now stage ready.

The youngest performer Ava, who only turned 10 a few days ago, said: “I’m just so excited for this musical.

Ava, 10, who is very excited about meeting Audrey II on stage, the carnivorous plant from Little Shop of Horrors. - Credit: Bethan Roscoe

"I’ve watched the film and stage show on the television, I’ve listened to the Little Shop soundtrack lots of times, and I can’t believe that soon I’ll be on stage performing the show.”

Dancing since she was three or four years old, and now also taking singing lessons, once Ava heard that B&B had chosen Little Shop of Horrors as their next musical production, she was determined to join the cast and insisted that her Mum take her for an audition.

Once successful the production team gave Ava her own folder containing the script and she proudly set to work highlighting her scenes before she went about learning them.

Ava added: “I am just a little bit nervous about performing on stage in front of lots of people, but most of all I’m really excited.

"I’m especially excited about meeting Audrey II, the plant as I haven’t seen her yet!”

A spokesman for the Players Theatre, where B&B have been rehearsing and will perform the show, said: “This show is going to be fantastic.

"We’ve been listening to rehearsals through the theatre walls and the musical numbers which these young people are producing sound amazing.

"In fact if we didn’t know, we’d never think it was a group of young people performing.”

The Little Shop of Horrors will be staged from October 26 to October 29 at the Players Theatre on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft.

Tickets are available online or by calling the theatre’s box office on 01502 770020.