Award-winning folk duo to perform at Seagull Theatre

A five-piece award-winning folk group are set to take to the stage at a town's theatre later this month.

The Rowan Tree will perform at the Seagull Theatre, in Pakefield, on Saturday, November 13.

The group, who bonded during a trip to Ireland in 2017 at the Pan Celtic Festival before forming upon their return to their native Cornwall, showcase sets of traditional and original folk songs.

They recorded their first EP in 2018 and returned to the Irish festival, where they claimed second place in the International Song Contest with their song 'Tresor'.

Before the pandemic, the group began working on an original multi-media piece called 'Kolar's Gold', funded by Arts Council and Cornwall Heritage Trust, telling the story of local miners and their Indian counterparts at the Kolar gold fields, which will be the centrepiece of their Pakefield performance.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets are available from the box office on 01502 589 726, or online at www.theseagull.co.uk