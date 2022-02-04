News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Theatre production tour coming to Lowestoft and Bungay

Jasper King

Published: 8:46 AM February 4, 2022
theatre production

Promotional poster for the theatre production tour. - Credit: Supplied

A theatre production tour of Around the World in 80 Days is coming to Lowestoft and Bungay.

The production will be held at the Fisher Theatre in Bungay on Friday, February 11 and at the Players Theatre in Lowestoft on Saturday, February 12.

The fast paced comic stage version of Jules Verne’s classic tale of Around the World in 80 Days is booked into theatres, village halls and other community venues across the UK and is organised by Rain or Shine Theatre Company.

Rain or Shine will be reinventing the classic tale using their now signature 'Morecambe & Wise-ish comedy' style for another season.

Tickets for the Fisher Theatre performance are priced at £12, concs £10, child £10, are available online through www.fishertheatre.org or the Fisher Theatre box office: 01986 897130, or by e-mail tickets@rainorshine.co.uk.

Tickets for the Players Theatre performance are priced at £12, child £6, are available online through playerstheatre.info or The Players Theatre box office: 01502 563614, or by e-mail tickets@rainorshine.co.uk.

