News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do >

Suffolk village forced to cancel fireworks show due to thunderstorms

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:58 PM June 4, 2022
Fireworks at the Oulton Broad Gala Day. Picture: Mick Howes

Kessingland Parish Council has cancelled its fireworks display due to the weather - Credit: Archant

The upcoming thunderstorms have affected more jubilee celebrations with a Suffolk village forced to cancel an event.

The Kessingland jubilee fireworks have been cancelled due to predictions of heavy rain and high winds on Sunday (June 5).

The parish council has said that other events may have to be cancelled but this will be announced as it is decided.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 12pm to 6pm on June 5 with the Met Office warning of potential flooding and power cuts.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Kessingland News

Don't Miss

Kyle Lambton was jailed for three years at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Man jailed for sneaking into home and sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Alfie Fallaize has been jailed after pleading guilty to more than 40 offences of burglary and thefts in Lowestoft.

Teen jailed for more than 40 burglaries and thefts in Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A TOR was issued to a motorist for travelling 53mph in a 40mph zone on London Road, Pakefield

Suffolk Constabulary

Driver caught doing 62mph in a 40mph in police speeding crackdown

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Peter Ashford has been banned from entering Normanston Park in Lowestoft. PETER SALMON.

Suffolk Live News

Bike stolen after man confronted by 16 youths in Lowestoft park

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon