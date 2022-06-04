Suffolk village forced to cancel fireworks show due to thunderstorms

Kessingland Parish Council has cancelled its fireworks display due to the weather - Credit: Archant

The upcoming thunderstorms have affected more jubilee celebrations with a Suffolk village forced to cancel an event.

The Kessingland jubilee fireworks have been cancelled due to predictions of heavy rain and high winds on Sunday (June 5).

The parish council has said that other events may have to be cancelled but this will be announced as it is decided.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 12pm to 6pm on June 5 with the Met Office warning of potential flooding and power cuts.

