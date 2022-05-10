Group to spice up Lowestoft with a night of 90s hits
- Credit: Total 90s
Are you looking to spice up your life this summer?
An all-singing, all-dancing 90s spectacular will soon be taking to the stage at a Suffolk venue.
Touring performance troupe Total 90s will be bringing their "high-energy" show to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on July 2.
The night is billed as bringing "everything good and great" from the 90s to audiences.
The group will perform 45 "smash hits" from the decade covering 21 chart-topping acts for what will no doubt be a night of mass sing-alongs.
There will be "authentically choreographed" dance routines, bespoke video visuals and 100 costume changes over the night which aims to "invoke memories" of the decade.
Total 90s will be stopping off at Lowestoft as they embark on a tour across the UK over the forthcoming months.
Most Read
- 1 New access road unveiled as £126.75m bridge works continue
- 2 Former Waveney MP Bob Blizzard dies aged 71
- 3 Man chased and verbally harassed in Lowestoft park
- 4 Specialist Lowestoft store proving to be a hit in town
- 5 Two-vehicle crash causes queues in Lowestoft
- 6 Air ambulance responds to man in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft
- 7 'A true team effort' - Joy for boutique hotel with official recognition
- 8 You could be sitting on a fortune if your surname is on this list
- 9 Greggs, Asda and John Lewis recall products over safety fears
- 10 Town's canoe club on the hunt for more members
Tickets are £26 and can be booked through the Marina Theatre website or by contacting the box office.