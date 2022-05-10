News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Group to spice up Lowestoft with a night of 90s hits

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:15 PM May 10, 2022
Total 90s will be entertaining audiences at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft in July

Total 90s will be entertaining audiences at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft in July - Credit: Total 90s

Are you looking to spice up your life this summer?

An all-singing, all-dancing 90s spectacular will soon be taking to the stage at a Suffolk venue.

Touring performance troupe Total 90s will be bringing their "high-energy" show to the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on July 2.

Total 90s heading to Marina Park theatre in Lowestoft

The troupe will perform a number of 90s hits during the night from the likes of the Spice Girls - Credit: Total 90s

The night is billed as bringing "everything good and great" from the 90s to audiences.

The group will perform 45 "smash hits" from the decade covering 21 chart-topping acts for what will no doubt be a night of mass sing-alongs.

Total 90s heading to Marina Park Theatre in Lowestoft

The group will go through over 100 outfit changes during the night - Credit: Total 90s

There will be "authentically choreographed" dance routines, bespoke video visuals and 100 costume changes over the night which aims to "invoke memories" of the decade.

Total 90s will be stopping off at Lowestoft as they embark on a tour across the UK over the forthcoming months.

Tickets are £26 and can be booked through the Marina Theatre website or by contacting the box office.



