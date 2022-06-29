Theatre group set for tour of outdoor venues with latest performances
- Credit: Robert Fairclough
A theatre group's outdoor performances will look to raise money for a town's popular venue.
The Upshoot Theatre Company will be touring mainly open-air venues around Norfolk and Suffolk with their production of Stephen Sondheim's 'Into the Woods', based on some of the Brothers Grimm's best loved fairy tales.
Money raised from three of the performances, in Lowestoft and two at Mettingham Castle, will go towards Bungay's Fisher Theatre.
Darren France, one of Upshoot's directors, said: "The Fisher is a small, local arts venue run by a charity and receiving no regular funding.
"We've collaborated with the Fisher Theatre for many years, supporting it when possible to raise much needed funds to help keep the theatre alive and thriving."
Formed in 2011, this is Upshoot's most ambitious project yet, with 30 cast and crew rehearsing since January.
Mr France said: "The show offers a great range of parts, requiring different levels of skill and experience from performers.
"Some cast members in the lead roles are professional actors who we've worked with on our funded commissioned work, while others are experienced amateurs with great passion for this masterpiece of a musical."
Jo Duchannes, who plays Jack in the performance, said: "After a six-year break from performing, I'm so excited to be part of such a talented, passionate and creative team.
"Jack is a cheeky and fun character, and I've thoroughly enjoyed stepping into his shoes."
The tour will begin at the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, on Friday, July 8, at 7pm, before visiting Kaliwood in Holton at 1pm the following afternoon.
Later that day, at 7pm, they will perform at The Cut, in Halesworth, before visiting Lowestoft's Sparrows Nest Gardens for a performance on Sunday, July 10 at 5pm.
The following weekend, they will perform at Plantation Gardens in Norwich on July 15 at 7pm.
On Saturday, July 16, they will perform two shows at Thorington Theatre in the Woods, near Southwold, at 2pm and 7pm, before two final shows on July 17 at Mettingham Castle, also at 2pm and 7pm.