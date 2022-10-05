Vintage and retro Xmas market returning 'bigger and better' this year

The Vintage and Retro Christmas Market in Lowestoft is returning "bigger and better" this year - Credit: Ann-marie Doggett

A Christmas market celebrating all things vintage and retro promises to be "bigger and better" this year following a two-year break.

The event held at The Grit arts centre in Lowestoft will take place on November 27 and will include lots of stalls from traders and crafters, as well as live entertainment.

This year will be the first time in nearly three years the market will be held, after it was forced to postpone due to Covid hampering plans.

Organiser Ann-marie Doggett said: "We are looking forward to returning bigger and better this year with more traders and lots of entertainment throughout the day.

"The event is in a similar vein to travelling vintage markets but will have a Christmas theme and the venue will be decorated specially for the day.

"I hope this will become a regular fixture in the area and will help draw people to Lowestoft."

The event will begin at 11am and finish at 4pm.

People interested in hosting a stall can email ann-marie@magnuspr.co.uk.