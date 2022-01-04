News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Orchestra's first concert of New Year to feature Dvorak classic

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:27 AM January 4, 2022
Jen Cochrane Waveney Sinfonia

Waveney Sinfonia orchestra's Jennifer Cochrane will be the soloist in Matthew Curtis’ Divertimento Concertante for clarinet and orchestra. - Credit: Courtesy of Waveney Sinfonia

A popular orchestra is preparing for its first concert of the new year with a special performance this month.

The Waveney Sinfonia orchestra will stage its first concert of the year on Saturday, January 15 at Trinity Methodist Church in Lowestoft.

With the orchestra drawn from players throughout the Waveney area, a programme featuring Dvořák’s well-known ‘New World’ symphony will be showcased.

A selection of rousing light classical music – including Coates’, Dam Buster’s March and Strauss’, Thunder and Lightning Polka - features, with Jennifer Cochrane the soloist in Matthew Curtis’ Divertimento Concertante for clarinet and orchestra.

Jennifer graduated with a MMus from Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in 2010 and since moving to Suffolk a few years ago, she has loved being part of Waveney Sinfonia. The orchestra still attracts young players and it is proud to have the professional expertise of conductor Adrian Brown.

Tickets are available on the door, with further details via www.waveneysinfonia.org.uk should Covid restrictions be implemented before the concert.

