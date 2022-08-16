'Time for some you time': Unwind at brand new wellbeing retreat

A "unique" new event will hit the Lowestoft area next month.

Fresh from the success of two sold out themed cruises hitting Oulton Broad in August, a ‘Pop-up’ Wellbeing Retreat will be held in September.

Organised by the award winning Lowestoft-based marketing, events and promotions agency - Magnus PR, the Wellbeing Retreat will take place in Oulton Broad over two days on September 14 and 15.

Featuring two time options to fit it in around your busy day, the Wellbeing Retreat "promises to help you unwind, relax and recharge your batteries."

Magnus PR owner Ann-marie Doggett said: "This unique, one-off event is the perfect chance to allow yourself a few hours out of your day to perhaps do things you've never done before."

Set within the courtyard at the Old Dairy in Oulton Broad, this ticketed only event will see The Courtyard transformed into a haven of tranquillity.

Guests will be greeted by friendly staff and a glass of bubbly, and you will also have access to the refreshments bar where you can help yourself to fruit infused water or a selection of herbal teas.

Each day offers two, four hour sessions, and includes an hours experience in a Horsebox Sauna (limited to six people at a time), and also the opportunity to dip into an ice bath.

Guests will be guided by Tom who will explain the benefits of Hot and Cold therapy and how to breathe whilst delving into the icy cold water.

It also includes half an hour's guided Meditation with Liam.

There will be two Meditation sessions within the four hours, so you can choose which one to take part in, as you may be busy having a massage or creating a beautiful bouquet.

Guests will also receive a goody bag before you depart, full of treats and delights to remind you of your day.

The Magnus team will go over the basics during the time you are there and show you where everything is - including a seat in the 'Chill-out' zone.

The Retreat is also offering additional treatments, working with local businesses such as Oulton Broad Flower Co and Glam R, including Shiatsu Massage, Sports Massage, Yoga, Floral Bouquet Workshop and Crystal Healing Therapy.

With swimwear, a towel and/or robe required, there will be a changing area for you near the sauna and an area to put your belongings.