Seafront pavilion celebrates success of 'wonderful' schools project

With the longest day of winter used as inspiration, hundreds of youngsters from 17 schools across East Suffolk have united for a special contest.

Schools across the district are taking part in Flags Up for Solstice, a brand new design competition organised by East Point Pavilion with support from Lowestoft Rising LCEP.

The East Point Pavilion team, who are also behind Lowestoft’s First Light Festival, have invited children and young people to design large-scale, solstice-themed flags, with the winning designs being created and displayed in their recently-redeveloped seafront food and drink hall.

The winning school, along with two runners up, will also receive a cash prize, thanks to Lowestoft Rising.

Inspired by the success of the current flag exhibition at the Pavilion, which is on loan from the Art Station in Saxmundham, this will run until the Flags Up for Solstice designs are installed at the end of November.

Thereafter, Flags Up for Solstice will be on display throughout the Pavilion’s busy programme of winter events, which includes a Festive Fayre, Alternative Christmas Feasts and a Winter Hootenanny Music Showcase.

Genevieve Christie, chief executive of First Light Festival CIC, said: “We’ve been delighted with the incredibly positive response to the competition so far.

"It’s wonderful to have so many young people expressing their creativity, with teachers feeding back that the solstice theme has really captured their imaginations.

"Though picking a winner will be tricky, we’re looking forward to dressing the beautiful space with the designs in time for our exciting winter programme of activities.”

Phil Aves, project manager of Lowestoft Rising LCEP, said: “We are delighted to be working with First Light Festival CIC again and to be able to support this exciting project.

"The LCEP is all about getting children involved in creating and exploring Culture and Art and this competition really does allow children the chance to design a Flag for Lowestoft Winter Solstice.

"It’s wonderful to see 17 schools all signed up to take part and shows the great connection between First Light Festival and the schools.”