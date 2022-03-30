News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do

Free to enter Easter egg trail set to make welcome return

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:06 AM March 30, 2022
A previous Easter Egg Trail organised by Lowestoft Lions.

Final preparations are being made ahead of the return of a free to enter egg trail event this Easter.

After a two-year enforced break amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, the popular Lowestoft Lions Easter trail will return on Easter Sunday (April 17) at Sparrow's Nest Gardens, from 10am to 1pm.

Ahead of the event, Lowestoft Lions Club is pleased to announce that 500 vouchers will be available from Friday, April 1.

The Easter Egg Trail is aimed at Primary School aged children or younger, with this year’s event being sponsored by Norton Peskett solicitors.

A Lions spokesman said: "Each accompanied participating child will require a voucher, which will then be exchanged for a quiz sheet on the day - with a chocolate egg treat awaiting each child who completes the trail."

The vouchers - which can't be reserved - guarantee children a place in the trail and are limited to four per person.

They can be collected from Dixon's Newsagent in Ashburnham Way, Carlton Colville; E.C.Longworth Butchers in Gorleston Road, Lowestoft Kirkley Newsagents on London Road South and Broadland Home Interiors on London Road North, Lowestoft from April 1.

Easter
Lowestoft News

