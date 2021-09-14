News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Popular Elvis tribute act to perform in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:08 PM September 14, 2021   
Mario Kombou during his Elvis Years production.

Mario Kombou during his Elvis Years production. - Credit: Chameleon Music Marketing

The King of Rock n' Roll is to be remembered in Lowestoft later this year with a popular tribute act.

The Elvis Years concert production will be performed at the Marina Theatre, featuring Mario Kombou - the original lead of Jailhouse Rock in London's West End.

Mr Kombou, who has been performing as Elvis for over 20 years, said: "There is something about Elvis and his music that speaks to people. He was the king.

"His music is too special to let fade into history and seeing the audience light up night after night is such an incredible experience.

"There is a reason this show sells out in some of the best venues in the country and that is because the King of Rock n' Roll is as important now as he ever was."

The show will be taking to the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Friday October 22, before a performance at Cromer Pier on Saturday, October 30.

In November, fans can experience the show again at the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn on Friday, November 19.

