Fastlove to hit the Marina Theatre stage

Fastlove - a George Michael celebration will hit the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Courtesy of the Marina Theatre

Audiences are set to be in for a treat next month, as direct from London’s West End the world’s favourite George Michael celebration will hit the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft.

Few shows have reached the dizzy heights of Fastlove, now touring in 18 countries, selling over 250,000 tickets worldwide.

This George Michael tribute is a celebration of one of the greatest musicians that the world has ever seen.

Fastlove will feature all the hits - from Wham classics right through George Michael's glittering career, as top tribute act Joseph Sansome takes to the stage having been a fan of the late artist since the Wham days when he used to collect the albums on vinyl.

Joseph honours George Michael's legacy by paying tribute in this stunning performance.

Fastlove will be performed at the Marina Theatre on July 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available via the Marina Theatre Box Office on 01502 533200 or visit its website.