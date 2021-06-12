First Light Festival adds more events to Days of Summer programme

Published: 12:35 PM June 12, 2021

Some of the crowds at the First Light Festival in Lowestoft in 2019. - Credit: Mick Howes

A series of seaside events have been added to the Days of Summer programme run by the organisers behind the popular First Light Festival.

The First Light Festival, which takes place in Lowestoft, was forced to cancel this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But a series of performances will instead be held in person and online in line with the government guidelines.

The Longest Days of Summer programme will get under way with the summer solstice at 4.15am on June 21 on South Beach, in Lowestoft, with a live stream available on the First Light Facebook page.

Eddie Lambert, four, front, with Maya Day, five, and Elliott Barnard, four, inside the dragon on the beach at Lowestoft's First Light Festival in 2019. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Now, more events have been added to the summer programme.

Other events include:

Beach of Dreams - 500 miles, 500 people, 500 flags: midday June 26 - midday June 27, South Beach

A large-scale artwork marking the beginning of the 500-mile walk starting in Lowestoft and ending in Tilbury, Essex.

Photos and drawings of the coastline by local Suffolk and Essex residents representing their hopes and dreams for the future of the unique East of England coastline have been transformed by artists into hand-painted, naturally dyed silk pennants.

A crowded Lowestoft beach at the 2019 edition of the First Light Festival. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

First Flight: midday June 26 - midday June 27, Kensington Gardens, London Road South, Historic High Street

First Flight is a town-wide outdoor exhibition, featuring individually-designed, colourful bird boxes by acclaimed regional and local artists, crafters, schoolchildren and shopkeepers and business owners from the town’s two Heritage Action Zones.

South Beach is the first landing post for a number of different birds that migrate from across the world to settle and breed.

Located by the shore and dunes, Adam Bridgland’s typographic art installation daily essentials has been inspired by the 2021 summer solstice and responds to the beach location playing on themes of identity, belonging and shared occasions.

Enjoying the popular Beach Bar at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Alexander Costello: June 26, 3.15pm, South Beach

Sculptor, performance and video artist Alexander Costello, will perform his latest iteration of "Apriori - or It's Not About The Thing. It's About All Of It And Doing Things”.

Kirkley Creates: midday - 6pm, June 26, South Beach

Kirkley Creates will run all afternoon with guest forager Jon Tyler, choreographer Tim Casson and the project participants.

This event will ask how people can creatively explore the place we call home alongside our friends and neighbours, through foraging, cooking, drawing and dance.