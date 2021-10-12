Five Lowestoft attractions that show why culture bid snub was wrong

Published: 6:00 AM October 12, 2021

Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth recently missed out on a joint bid for UK City of Culture 2025.

But, this doesn't mean that there aren't plenty of cultural things to do in the town.

After all, reaction in the town after the failed bid was one of hopeful optimism for the future.

We've put together five great cultural things you can do in Lowestoft.

1) Seagull Theatre

Seagull Theatre. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Seagull Theatre is a great cultural hub in the town for people looking to watch some great shows or try out some community events.

You may also want to watch:

Such initiatives include dance and drama classes for children who are on free school meals during the summer holidays.

Theatre manager Karen Read puts culture at the heart of the theatre's output and welcomes individuals from all walks of life in the community.

2. Watch the sunrise from Ness Point

Ness Point, Britain's most easterly point. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft has the unique advantage of having Britain's most easterly point.

On a clear morning, there is nothing better than standing at Ness Point or on Lowestoft North Beach, watching the sun slowly rise over the North Sea.

3. Museums

Lowestoft Museum. - Credit: Nick Butcher

There are a great range of museums right on the doorstep of Lowestoft.

These include the Lowestoft Museum, East Anglia Transport Museum and the Royal Naval Patrol Service Museum.

It is the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fascinating history Lowestoft has to offer.

4. Visit the Banksy works

The Banksy artwork on the corner of London Road North and Regent Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The appearance of Banksy artworks in Lowestoft during August 2021 shocked everyone.

However, the works have added a cultural element in almost every part of the town.

Why not try out a tour where you visit all four art works in and around the town.

The first depicts a group of children on a boat in Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, the second a seagull on Katwijk Way, the third a boy digging a sandcastle on London Road North/Regent Road and the fourth a cocktail rat on Lowestoft North Beach.

5. Marina Theatre

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Marina Theatre has been a staple of Lowestoft life since 1878.

It is the go to place in town to experience culture, with sell out theatre, dance and musical performances.

Now Covid restrictions have lifted, it is one to visit.