Five Halloween events planned in Waveney this year
Halloween is fast approaching and, unlike last year, many events are planned in the local area. Here are just a handful.
1. Wizard themed children's Halloween parties
A former nightclub in Lowestoft is set to host wizard-themed children's Halloween parties.
Enchanted Kingdom UK, based on Bridge Road, Oulton Broad, is hosting a wizarding themed party, a Descendants bash and a Halloween Fall Ball.
The wizard themed party will include two hours of spooky activities and games, a wizard and witches spooky afternoon tea and Halloween dance songs.
It will take place on Tuesday, October 26 and Saturday, October 30 at Enchanted Kingdom, Oulton Broad from 2pm to 4pm.
It costs £14.95 per child and is suitable for children aged four to 12, under threes are free.
One adult per child is also free, while additional adults will cost £2.50.
2. Halloween parties
Claremont Pier in Lowestoft is hosting a series of Halloween events.
The first is a club night aimed at 12 to 15 year olds on October 27 from 7pm until 11pm.
A club night on October 30 will see DJ Billy Da Kid and resident DJ Paul Nolloth bring music to the biggest fancy dress party in the East of England.
On the same day, people can expect a free event featuring a fire breather, laser show, spooky arcade and ghostly fish and chips.
The kids event can be booked on Fatsoma and the Halloween party on Eventbrite by searching The Venue Lowestoft.
3. Jet Adventures Boat Tours
A Halloween harbour tour by Jet Adventures will introduce people to the spooky goings on around Lake Lothing and Lowestoft Harbour.
People can book tours for October 29 and October 31 by visiting jetadventures.co.uk/halloween-harbour-tour/
4. Halloween skydive
Ever fancied a skydive? Now you can do one dressed in Halloween gear at Beccles airfield.
Happening on Saturday, October 30, it is a skydive in aid of St Clare Hospice.
More information can be found by visiting stclarehospice.org.uk/event/st-clare-skydive-3/
5. East Anglian Transport Museum
The East Anglian Transport Museum will play host to spooky goings on this year with a witch hunt and a scary tram and train ride late into the evening.
The woods are set to come alive with all matter of scary things once it gets dark.
It is happening on Saturday, October 30 between 3pm and 9pm and more information can be found by visiting eatransportmuseum.co.uk/events