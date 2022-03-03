Theatre's Flying Seagulls display to be rejuvenated by popular inventor

It's a long standing attraction that would spark hilarity among visitors as it took pride of place in a popular theatre's foyer for many years.

And now prominent inventor Tim Hunkin is set to support the popular Seagull Theatre in Lowestoft in revitalising a classic display.

Management at the community theatre in Pakefield approached the engineer, cartoonist, writer and artist - who lives in Suffolk - and is responsible for the popular Under the Pier Show at Southwold Pier.

After contacting him about the theatre's Flying Seagulls display, the renowned inventor visited the venue on Morton Road this week.

A theatre spokesman said: "The long standing attraction has been in the Seagull foyer for many years, and was originally created by Tim Hunkin in the 1980s.

"The whirling set of seagulls originally flew in a wide circle above the heads of Seagull visitors, who could spend 20p to control the speed and fire polo mints from the seagull’s back ends.

"Many local patrons remember this with great hilarity.

"Sadly, the display has not worked correctly for a while, so we reached out to the inventor to see if he could help."

The Theatre, which hosts a year round programme of popular events and community support, welcomed Mr Hunkin earlier this week.

The theatre spokesman added: "Tim was more than happy to visit the Seagull, a venue of which he has many lovely memories of supporting in previous years.

"He has taken away some of the parts of the installation to rejuvenate, with a view to getting the whole thing up and running again in the near future."

For theatre manager, Karen Read, it was "so lovely" to see Mr Hunkin at the venue.

She said: "Tim’s invention has always had a place in our hearts and we are so excited to see it back up and running soon.

"Its little touches like the seagulls which make our venue special for local people.”

