7 of the best pubs with beer gardens in Lowestoft and Beccles

Published: 1:33 PM July 15, 2021

Summer is the perfect time to grab a nice cold pint, a bite to eat and sit down with friends.

There is nowhere better to do this than in a beer garden.

Lowestoft and Beccles have some fantastic beer gardens and with temperatures set to hit 24C by the weekend, now is the perfect opportunity to go.

Here are some of the best:

1. The Commodore, Oulton Broad

The Commodore beer garden in Oulton Broad is a special one.

No matter what season it is, the views over the broad are spectacular especially during an evening meal at sunset.

The pub boasts one of the biggest beer gardens in the area meaning there is plenty of space for groups of people.

Afterwards, Oulton Broad offers plenty of walks around the area and into Carlton Marshes.

2. The Locks Inn, Geldeston

The Geldeston Locks Inn beer garden, just outside of Beccles. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Geldeston Locks Inn, near to Beccles, went under the hammer in October 2020 but reopened in May 2021 under community ownership.

There aren't many pubs where you can paddle your canoe or dock your boat right on the doorstep.

Even better, the beer garden is vast and in a quaint Norfolk location in the countryside.

The beer garden is perfect for families, pets and groups and is a great find if you want somewhere off the beaten track.

3. The Plough and Sail, Lowestoft

The Plough and Sail is right in the centre of town and close by to the coast as well.

The paved beer garden is a popular choice amongst people in the centre of town, with a great food and drinks menu to top it all off.

When you are next in town, make sure to check it out.

4. The Norman Warrior, Lowestoft

The Norman Warrior pub has an extensive beer garden towards the back of the pub. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Norman Warrior, located on Fir Lane towards the north of the town has great outdoor space behind the main pub.

The pub offers traditional pub grub as well as a great choice of drinks.

It opened its beer garden back up in April when restrictions were eased and has gone from strength to strength since.

5. The Royal Falcon, Lowestoft

The Royal Falcon sits at the top end of the high street and has a great terrace garden which overlooks the Lowestoft coast.

Much of the garden is under a roof so is the perfect place even if the heavens decide to open at the last minute.

The pub is well known for its great drinks deals and the friendly chat amongst locals and tourists alike.

6. The Ingate, Beccles

Michelle Payne, landlady at the Ingate Pub in Beccles. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The Ingate in Beccles has a beer garden to the side of the pub which was recently expanded to accommodate more people due to Covid.

The pub shows lots of sport including football matches and tournaments on Sky and BT.

It is a great setting to settle down with friends and family and enjoy a drink or two or more.

7. Graze White Horse, Beccles

Graze White Horse is renowned for its fine ingredients and world cuisine.

The restaurant also has a spacious garden to the back which is great for those wanting to enjoy a nice meal in the great outdoors.

The restaurant offers an eclectic menu choice and drinks menu choice as well, including a great selection of cocktails.