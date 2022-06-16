'A symphony of flavours': Fundraising whisky boosts appeal

A new whisky, complete with a "symphony of flavours", has been launched to help kickstart fundraising for a new statue honouring a coastal town's most famous son.

In April, a community project was unveiled with the aim of raising funds to install a statue of Benjamin Britten, as a boy, looking out over the sea that inspired his music in his birth town of Lowestoft.

Just yards away from where the world famous composer, conductor and pianist was born, and where he drew his musical inspiration from, a team of locals are aiming to install a statue of the young composer on the seafront to inspire future generations.

The special, limited-edition Britten as a Boy whisky. - Credit: Adnams Plc

Lowestoft-born broadcaster and children’s author Zeb Soanes and the team of passionate locals said almost £100,000 is needed to be raised for the sculpture.

With the UK’s foremost sculptor in bronze, Ian Rank-Broadley - who created the Diana Memorial Statue - having produced a model of the statue - a maquette - this will go on public display at the First Light Festival this weekend (June 18/19).

On Tuesday, Adnams Plc released a special, limited-edition Britten as a Boy, French oak and burgundy barrel-finished whisky, to launch the fundraising initiative.

An Adnams spokesman said: "To kickstart the fundraising, Adnams Head Distiller, John McCarthy, has hand-picked Cask BURG1, which has been bottled as a special edition whisky.

"Made from 100 per cent East Anglian malted barley, this seven-year-old whisky was matured in French oak, then finished in a burgundy wine barrel for six months.

"All profits from its sale will go towards the project."

Adnams Head of Production and committee member, Fergus Fitzgerald, hopes the statue will inspire future generations of the town’s children.

He said: “I hope that Britten as a Boy can inspire a new generation to believe they can achieve whatever they want to.”

Mr Soanes Tweeted: "Today Adnams generously launched a Benjamin Britten whisky to support our fundraising to erect a statue of the composer, as a boy, on the seafront in his hometown of Lowestoft.

"Order your bottle from this link - cheers!"

To show your support for the project, visit its website.