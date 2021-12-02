Refillable Adnams beer, wine and gin hits high street stores
- Credit: Anthony Cullen
Southwold-based brewer, distiller, and wine merchant Adnams has introduced refillable beer, wine and gin to four of its high street stores in a drive to continue its sustainable legacy.
Customers can purchase Adnams branded refill bottles or beer growlers and replenish them across stores in Southwold, Norwich (Unthank Road), Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge.
On offer is Adnams ghost ship lager 4.5%, Kobold which is available in two litre beer growlers.
Adnams Copper House Dry Gin in its 700ml bottle, and Argentinian Malbec and Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc wines in special Adnams branded 500ml and 1000ml bottles.
Alex Hemen, Head of Retail at Adnams commented: “Launching a refill option in our stores has been so exciting for us.
"It will enable our customers to enjoy our award-winning beers, wines, and spirits in a new, sustainable format, and enhances their purchasing choices.
"Our refill option is kinder to the environment and offers great value too - a perfect combination.”
Angharad Elliman, Sales Activity Manager at Adnams, added: “We are absolutely loving being part of the refill movement and it’s great to see so many of our customers getting on board."