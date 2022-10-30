Alice 'in Wonderland': Joy as artisan business wins top honour

A young artisan admitted she "truly was in Wonderland" after winning a coveted prize at an inaugural festival.

Alice Rebecca Talbot, from Kirkley, was crowned the overall winner of the prestigious World Jam Festival 2022 - just a year after unveiling her artisanal luxury jam and chutney making business.

The young entrepreneur triumphed at the inaugural World Jam Festival, which was held last month in the famously picturesque village of Helmsley, North Yorkshire.

The festival, accompanied by an Alice in Wonderland theme, attracted international participants, including entrants from Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Passionate about cooking, and after completing Sixth Form education in 2020, Alice launched the artisanal enterprise to stir up new age interest in jams and chutneys.

She founded the home-based artisan business ART's - Craft Kitchen in April 2021, to highlight hand-crafted home cooking after developing it from her north Suffolk home during 2020.

The ART’s – Craft Kitchen business showcases small-batch preserves and conserves that have been made to Alice's own secret and highly imaginative recipes.

Alice Talbot collects her award at the inaugural World Jam Festival. - Credit: Alice Talbot

At the festival ART’s – Craft Kitchen won awards for three of the flavours Alice submitted: silver for her Jolly Jam (strawberry and raspberry), gold for her Merry Berry Jam (blackberry, blueberry and raspberry), which was also placed first in the '20 Years and Under' category, and gold for her Bananaruma (banana and rum jam), which was given the accolade of Best in Show.

And to top it all, Alice was then crowned overall winner of the competition.

Ms Talbot said: “It was a glorious day, and I received a very warm welcome from everyone.

"I was invited to stand with my stall and I was able to meet fellow jam enthusiasts.

"I had a brilliant day of sales, plus lots of interest and positive feedback.”

A highlight of Alice’s visit was a meeting with the Michelin-starred chef Andrew Pern, owner of The Star at Harome, who judged Bananaruma to be Best in Show.

She added: “It was amazing to meet Andrew; to witness his enthusiasm for my recipes, and to benefit from his support as an authority in the food world.

"I really enjoyed the experience, and I truly was 'Alice in Wonderland' for the day.”