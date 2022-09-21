New bistro opening in Lowestoft already has plans for expansion

Well Well Well in Lowestoft opened in early September (Insert: shakshuka) - Credit: Well Well Well - The Bathhouse

A new bistro in Lowestoft has opened - and already has big plans to make an even bigger splash with a new spa.

Well Well Well in Waterloo Road opened in early September after months of work from director Danielle High.

She said: "It all began when I fell in love with the building, which used to be a bathhouse and has a well in the back.

The smoked salmon salad bowl - Credit: Well Well Well - The Bathhouse

"Then I went to a restaurant in Las Vegas on holiday and had a wonderful time because of how they made customers feel special.

"I wanted to make people feel like that. Create somewhere in Lowestoft where people can relax and feel like they're on holiday."

The 36-year-old mother of three had been working towards becoming a mental health psychologist but put that on hold to pursue her new dream.

Ms High has big plans for the restaurant's future but is taking it slow.

The bistro is a former bathhouse and has a seawater well in the back - Credit: Well Well Well - The Bathhouse

"Once we're a bit more settled we're hoping to open on another evening. I'd like to have salsa dancing once a month, maybe live music on Sundays," she said.

"But I'm running it on my own and I've never had my own business before so it's a real learning curve and I don't want to rush.

"That's why we didn't have a big launch or do loads of marketing. But we're busy enough without it.

Smoked haddock kedgeree with a poached egg - Credit: Well Well Well - The Bathhouse

"I didn't imagine we'd have so many people in. We already have regulars.

"My long-term goal is to open a seawater spa in the back near the well. I'd like to make the benefits of seawater more accessible than the beach."

The daytime menu includes brunch items like avocado on toast, fried breakfasts, kedgeree and shakshuka.

It also serves sandwiches, toasties, salad bowls, grazing boards, bagels and crepes.

The interior of Well Well Well - Credit: Well Well Well - The Bathhouse

Prices range between £4 and £12.

The evening menu is still being finalised but may include Spanish-inspired paella, specials and tapas.

Well Well Well is open from Tuesday to Sunday 9am to 3pm as well as on Friday and Saturday between 6pm and 11pm.