Refurbished pavilion's first beer festival hailed huge success
- Credit: Mick Howes
Overjoyed organisers are thrilled with the turnout at a new beer festival hosted in a seafront pavilion.
The first day of the East Pint Beer Fest saw droves of visitors enjoying the recently refurbished East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft.
With a "fantastic" line-up of bands and DJs taking to the stage, the free-to-enter East Pint Beer Fest continues on Sunday, August 28.
Genevieve Christie, festival chief executive and First Light CIC director, said: "I am delighted with the success of the first day.
"It has gone really well and it is a beer festival with a fantastic family feel.
"The live music has gone down brilliantly as have all of these delicious locally sourced beers and not least the food in the pavilion.
"We also have had some great artwork going on with youngsters drawing in chalk on the prom and we have a children’s entertainer.
Most Read
- 1 Road blocked after crash on Barnby Bends near Beccles
- 2 Roads to close for two months for reconstruction works
- 3 'Well-known' former B&B up for auction
- 4 Why this is the most exciting time to be in Lowestoft
- 5 Dad with incurable cancer completes 4,000-mile cycle
- 6 Woman, 31, missing from Lowestoft
- 7 Vital £67m flood defence works gathering pace to protect town
- 8 Investigations continue after counterfeit cigarettes arrests
- 9 Investigations continue after man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
- 10 Benefits cheat gained £23,000 after £180k inheritance
"For a bank holiday weekend, it’s been a really lovely atmosphere and there is more to come all day and evening on Sunday."
The free-to-enter East Pint Beer Fest is the first to take place since the pavilion reopened following a revamp in June.
Mrs Christie added: “It has been so successful that we will be looking to do another one.
"We are also already looking forward to October when we have an Oktoberfest event.
"So, we would like to invite people here today for our East Pint Fest to return in October."
Helen Hayes, the First Light music co-ordinator, said: “We have not had live music here before, so we are trying out some local bands and singers.
"The reaction from people is that they are really enjoying the music and of course the musicians are enjoying somewhere fresh and exciting to play locally as well.
"We are also going to have a Thursday evening acoustic night so we will have an interesting performer every Thursday night.
"Hopefully this will be the first of many.
"We are hoping to get an Oom-pah band for Oktoberfest and we are looking further ahead to Christmas and thinking about some community groups coming in.
"So, if there are local musicians who would like to get involved, please get in touch.”