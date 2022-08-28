Refurbished pavilion's first beer festival hailed huge success

Enjoying the East Pint Beer Fest at the recently refurbished East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Overjoyed organisers are thrilled with the turnout at a new beer festival hosted in a seafront pavilion.

The first day of the East Pint Beer Fest saw droves of visitors enjoying the recently refurbished East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft.

Enjoying the East Pint Beer Fest at the recently refurbished East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft.

With a "fantastic" line-up of bands and DJs taking to the stage, the free-to-enter East Pint Beer Fest continues on Sunday, August 28.

The High Points performing at the East Pint Beer Fest at the recently refurbished East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft.

Genevieve Christie, festival chief executive and First Light CIC director, said: "I am delighted with the success of the first day.

"It has gone really well and it is a beer festival with a fantastic family feel.

"The live music has gone down brilliantly as have all of these delicious locally sourced beers and not least the food in the pavilion.

Children being entertained at the recently refurbished East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft.

"We also have had some great artwork going on with youngsters drawing in chalk on the prom and we have a children’s entertainer.

Entertainment at the East Pint Beer Fest in Lowestoft.

"For a bank holiday weekend, it’s been a really lovely atmosphere and there is more to come all day and evening on Sunday."

The free-to-enter East Pint Beer Fest is the first to take place since the pavilion reopened following a revamp in June.

Live music at the East Pint Beer Fest at the recently refurbished East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft.

Mrs Christie added: “It has been so successful that we will be looking to do another one.

"We are also already looking forward to October when we have an Oktoberfest event.

"So, we would like to invite people here today for our East Pint Fest to return in October."

Genevieve Christie, Alison Joseph and Helen Hayes organising the East Pint Beer Fest in Lowestoft.

Helen Hayes, the First Light music co-ordinator, said: “We have not had live music here before, so we are trying out some local bands and singers.

Toby Westgarth, of Sir Toby's Beers, serving at the East Pint Beer Fest in Lowestoft.

"The reaction from people is that they are really enjoying the music and of course the musicians are enjoying somewhere fresh and exciting to play locally as well.

"We are also going to have a Thursday evening acoustic night so we will have an interesting performer every Thursday night.

The East Pint Beer Fest at the recently refurbished East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft.

"Hopefully this will be the first of many.

"We are hoping to get an Oom-pah band for Oktoberfest and we are looking further ahead to Christmas and thinking about some community groups coming in.

"So, if there are local musicians who would like to get involved, please get in touch.”