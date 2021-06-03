11 of the best fish and chip shops in Lowestoft

Published: 7:36 AM June 3, 2021

Fish and chips has always been a classic British dish and a portion of Britain's popular cuisine always goes down a treat at the seaside.

With National Fish and Chip Day on Friday, June 4, we asked Lowestoft Journal readers for their favourite spots to grab this British favourite in town.

11. Mr Chips, Stradbroke Road, Pakefield

Coming in as one of the town's favourites at number 11 is Mr Chips.

Not only does Mr Chips specialise in traditional fish and chip options, it also offers a variety of other options including kebabs, burgers and pies.

On TripAdvisor, the fish and chip takeaway is ranked at four and a half stars out of five.

Residents in Lowestoft commented on the variety that Mr Chips has to offer on the menu, which makes it a firm favourite in the town.

Mr Chips is open Mondays to Saturdays 11.30am to 2pm and 4pm to 9.30pm and is closed on Sundays.

10. Pablo's, St Peter's Street, Lowestoft

At number 10 is Pablo's on St Peter's Street in the heart of Lowestoft.

People in the town have praised the fish and chip shop for its very quick service and excellent quality of fish.

The shop is a firm favourite in the town and has been operating for decades.

Pablo's is open Mondays to Saturdays 11.30am to 1pm and 4.30pm to 9pm and is closed on Sundays.

9. The Mermaid Fish Bar, Bridge Road, Oulton Broad

At number nine is the Mermaid Fish Bar located on Bridge Road in Oulton Broad.

On the website the Mermaid Fish Bar boast some of the best fish and chips in the UK.

They also offer some great variety with everything from, burgers to sausages and pies.

Customers have the ease of ordering their fish and chips straight from the website as well.

The Mermaid Fish Bar is open every day from 11.30am to 9pm.

8. Pakefield Plaice, Pakefield Street, Pakefield

Coming in at number eight and as another firm favourite for those on the outskirts of town is Pakefield Plaice.

It is prized number six out of 26 according to TripAdvisor for quick bites in Lowestoft so is perfect for those sunny lunch days on the beach.

Particular praise has been given to the welcoming nature of staff members at the shop and the perfect place in town for a seaside lunch or dinner.

Pakefield Plaice is open Mondays to Thursdays from 11.30am to 2.30pm and 4pm to 9pm, Fridays 11.30am to 2.30pm and 4pm to 9.30pm, Saturdays 11.30am to 9pm and Sundays 12 to 9pm.

7. The Chippy, London Road South, Lowestoft

Located on London Road South, The Chippy not only offers takeaway service to customers but a nice dine in experience as well.

Since lockdown easing, people in the town have praised the shop for its welcoming presence and table service from the husband and wife owners.

The Chippy prizes itself on restaurant quality service and is definitely the place to try out if you are looking for a sit down fish and chip meal by the beach.

The Chippy is open for takeaway and sit in restaurant service Mondays to Saturdays 11.30am to 2.30pm and 4.30pm to 8.30pm and is closed on Sundays.

6. Gresham Avenue Chip Shop, Gresham Avenue, Lowestoft

On the Oulton Broad/Lowestoft border lies Gresham Avenue Chip Shop, which comes in as the sixth favourite fish and chip shop in town.

Regulars to Gresham Avenue have praised the shop for its quick service, freshly battered fish and decent portion sizes.

It is open Tuesdays to Saturdays 11.30am to 1.30pm and 4.30pm to 8.30pm and is closed on Sunday and Monday.

5. Pips, Queens Road, Lowestoft

We now come to the top five and getting the number five spot is Pips Fish and Chips.

Situated on Queens Road, it is a firm favourite amongst those on the residential streets around the area and those from further afield.

Pips is open 11.30am to 8pm Tuesdays to Saturdays and is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

4. Sole Bay, Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft

Located between Kirkley and Oulton Broad is Sole Bay Fish Company and it comes in at number four.

It is the perfect place for a lunch stop over, being rated as one of the top places in Lowestoft for a quick bite according to TripAdvisor.

Particular praise is given for the way in which the fish is cooked, with not too much fat and the clean environment in which the food is prepared.

Sole Bay is open Monday and Tuesday from 12pm until 1.30pm and 4pm until 7.30pm, Wednesday and Thursday from 11.45am to 1pm and 4.30pm to 7.30pm, Friday and Saturday from 11.30am until 1pm and 4.30pm to 8pm and is closed on Sundays.

3. Perry's Fish and Chips, Suffolk Road, Lowestoft

Slap bang in town on Suffolk Road is Perry's and it does not disappoint locals and tourists alike.

Offering a takeaway service as well as a restaurant style meal service, Perry's comes in at number three of the most popular fish and chip shops in Lowestoft.

The restaurant and takeaway is rated five stars according to TripAdvisor.

Whilst Perry himself has now retired, the new owners are doing an excellent job and the legacy of the premises long continues.

Perry's is open 11.30am to 9pm Mondays to Saturdays and is closed on Sundays.

2. Dolphin Fish Bar, Bevan Street East, Lowestoft

This brings us to our final two and it was a very close call between the two of them.

In at number two is Dolphin Fish Bar located right near the centre of town on Bevan Street East.

Customers just keep coming back for more and can't quite get enough of the huge portions on offer at Dolphin which are all freshly cooked upon request.

Dolphin Fish Bar is open Mondays to Saturdays 11am to 8pm and is closed on Sundays.

1. Golden Fish, Blackheath Road, Kirkley

The crown jewel of fish and chip shops in Lowestoft according to Lowestoft Journal readers is the Golden Fish.

It is the perfect stop of for freshly cooked beer battered cod and chips.

The Golden Fish has been a huge part of the town for the past 25 years and many locals say it is the best fish and chip shop in town hands down.

Particular praise has also recently been given to staff for being well organised, efficient and having a safe premises throughout the Covid pandemic.

They also offer gluten free fish options to customers as well.

If you want a first taste of the best chippy in town the Golden Fish is open for takeaway Mondays 4.30pm to 8pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays 11.30am to 1.30pm and 4.30pm to 8pm and is closed on Sundays.