The nine best restaurants in Lowestoft according to Tripadvisor

Lowestoft has a menu of restaurants to make you mouth water - but how do you choose when you fancy a bite to eat?

We've taken to Tripadvisor to whittle down the list to the top nine eateries in the town, making your choice a little easier.

Here are the top nine restaurants in the Suffolk town, according to Tripadvisor, as of December 12, 2021.

Lowestoft Tandoori Indian Restaurant. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

1. The Lowestoft Tandoori

Where: 176 High St, Lowestoft NR32 1HU

When: 4.30pm to 11pm

Price:

This curry house recently made it to the final of the English Curry Awards, one of eight finalists from the east of England. This restaurant has a packed menu, with over 16 sections. Included are dishes like the Sahara special, dhansak, and Cholay Malabar.

2. JOJO'S

Where: 93 High St, Lowestoft NR32 1XW

When: 4pm to 10pm Tuesday to Friday, 12pm to 11pm Saturday

Price:

This restaurant is a relaxed family-run American-style kitchen and bar serving burgers and southern-style food. The menu includes chicken wings, dirty fries, a range of burgers and desserts. There is also a selection of cocktails, gins and local craft beer.

3. The Potter's Kiln Harvester

Where: Leisure Way, Lowestoft NR32 4TZ

When: 9am to 11pm weekdays, 8am to 11pm weekends

Price:

This pub has a vast menu, with everything from tapas to burgers as well as offering an unlimited salad bar. Located in north Lowestoft, this pub's menu includes slow-cooked ribs, a salmon salad, and halloumi flatbreads.

Smokehouse Special Burger at the Copper Smokehouse. Photo: Kaye Nichols - Credit: Kaye Nichols

4. The Copper Smokehouse

Where: 113-115 Bridge Rd, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft NR33 9JT

When: 12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 9pm Tuesday to Friday, 12pm to 5.30pm on Sunday, open til 9pm on Saturday

Price:

Run by a couple in the chef's hometown, this restaurant calls itself family-friendly and cozy. The separate dinner and lunch menus have a variety of choices. The smoker is utilised to make barbeque briskets and half chickens. There are also a range of burgers and vegetarian options.

Labone Indian Cuisine in Sheringham - Credit: Google Maps

5. Labone Indian Cuisine

Where: 2 Bridge Rd, Lowestoft NR32 3LP

When: 5pm to 10.30pm

Price:

This restaurant has a menu inspired by the home town of the owner, Moulovibazar in Bangladesh. The dishes, which can be adapted to the diner's wishes, can be eaten in or taken away. The menu includes favourites like Tandoori chicken and less well-known choices like Bengal khandani.

The Jolly Sailors in Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

6. The Jolly Sailors

Where: The Jolly Sailors, Pakefield St, Lowestoft NR33 0JS

When: 9am to 11.30am and 12pm to 8pm

Price:

Overlooking Pakefield beach, this pub showcases local talent through live music events. The menu is made up of classics like steak and ale pie and roasted pork belly as well as light lunches and local ales.

Fortune Cookie on London Road South in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

7. Fortune Cookie

Where: 109 London Rd S, Lowestoft NR33 0AU

When: 6.30pm to 9.30pm Tuesday to Sunday

Price:

This restaurant, serving traditional Chinese cuisine, is run by a family who moved to the UK in the 70s and opened the restaurant in 2002. Included on the menu are dishes like Kingdo chicken and duck with orange sauce as well as desserts like banana fritters with crispy toffee.

8. The Commodore

Where: 15 Commodore Rd, Lowestoft NR32 3NE

When: 11am to 10pm

Price:

Located on the edge of the Broads, The Commodore has panoramic views of the water. The pub serves real ale and the menu contains pub classics like fish and chips and burgers as well as specials like minute steak and chorizo mac 'n' cheese.

9. East Restaurant

Where: St Peters Street, Lowestoft NR32 2NB

When: 12.30pm to 2.30pm Wednesday and Thursday, also open 7.30pm to 10.30pm Wednesday

Price:

East has been awarded a Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence for the second year running and all the food is prepared and served by the full-time catering students. It was described by Places and Faces magazine as “one of the finest dining experiences around”..