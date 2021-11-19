Promotion

The Coach House has recently reopened under new management and ownership - Credit: Red Hot Media Ltd

The Coach House hotel, previously The Carlton Manor, has recently reopened, after being acquired by Alternative Hospitality in June. Since then, the team has been repairing the Victorian manor house, updating bedrooms and redecorating the public areas.

Alongside the current offering of bed and breakfast stays in comfortable, modern rooms and bespoke events for groups, the team are excited to announce that The Coach House has now launched a new food and drink service and a carefully-crafted menu.

Working with local suppliers, chef Rob Jacob and hotel manager Lauren Hill are creating a new offering that currently includes breakfast, which is open to non-guests, an all-day menu served until 9pm and weekly Sunday lunches served until 6pm.

Some of the highlights of the new menu include homemade cakes and cheesecakes, an ever-changing specials board featuring a Catch of the Day and a Pie of the Day, and enticing signature dishes created by chef Rob using some of the best local ingredients.

Enjoy a festive get-together in the newly refurbished bar and lounge - Credit: The Coach House

The newly refurbished bar and lounges at The Coach House are ideal for private events and for relaxing after enjoying a festive meal from the hotel's new Christmas menu, which includes welcome drinks, a carvery with vegetarian options, desserts, tea, coffee and mince pies - all for an inclusive price of £23 per person.

With a five-star food hygiene rating, the entire team takes its food service seriously. Hotel manager Lauren Hill says she is keen for the hotel to become an integral part of the local community, well-known for delicious food and great service.

“We don’t just want to be seen as a hotel,” she said, “We took down the gates and are listening to our neighbours as we want to be their local go-to for food and drink.”

Call now to book for an extra special Christmas celebration and follow TheCoachHouseSuffolk on Facebook and Instagram for new promotions in 2022. Visit www.coachhousesuffolk.co.uk or call 01502 560567 to find out more or book.