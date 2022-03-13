'Array of delights' on offer with continental market set to return

A popular continental market is set to make a welcome return to Lowestoft next month.

After the first continental market in almost two years returned to Lowestoft town centre last October, food and crafts from around the world will be on offer once more over the Easter period.

Lowestoft Vision - the Business Improvement District for Lowestoft which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - confirmed that the continental market will be held in London Road North, Lowestoft from April 14 to April 18.

A post on the Discover Lowestoft Facebook page - one of the projects delivered by Lowestoft Vision - said: "Easter half term continental market, returning to Lowestoft from Thursday, April 14 to Monday, April 18.

"The market, run by RR Events, and organised by Lowestoft Vision will be returning to London Road North, selling an array of Mediterranean delights."

Further details and times will be announced soon.