News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do >

'Array of delights' on offer with continental market set to return

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:54 PM March 13, 2022
The continental market in Lowestoft.

The continental market in Lowestoft last October. - Credit: Mick Howes

A popular continental market is set to make a welcome return to Lowestoft next month.

After the first continental market in almost two years returned to Lowestoft town centre last October, food and crafts from around the world will be on offer once more over the Easter period.

Lowestoft Vision - the Business Improvement District for Lowestoft which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - confirmed that the continental market will be held in London Road North, Lowestoft from April 14 to April 18.

A post on the Discover Lowestoft Facebook page - one of the projects delivered by Lowestoft Vision - said: "Easter half term continental market, returning to Lowestoft from Thursday, April 14 to Monday, April 18.

"The market, run by RR Events, and organised by Lowestoft Vision will be returning to London Road North, selling an array of Mediterranean delights."

Further details and times will be announced soon.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The management team behind The Commodore are set to depart after 10 years at the helm.

'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
£1million house

Buyers across the world interested in Kirkley home worth over £1.1 million

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has opened up on The Street in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

East Suffolk village road closed as sinkhole opens up

Tom Swindles

person
Greater Than's Banksy recreation in London Road North, Lowestoft, was tagged with 'Team Robbo'.

Banksy recreation tagged as part of 2009 national graffiti feud

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon