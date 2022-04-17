'Tempting treats' on offer as continental market returns

The continental market returns to Lowestoft for Easter. - Credit: Mick Howes

A popular continental market has attracted the crowds with food and crafts from around the world on offer in a town centre.

With the market making a welcome return to Lowestoft, around 15 stalls have lined up on London Road North for the Easter holidays.

The continental market returned to Lowestoft for Easter. - Credit: Mick Howes

The continental market has been in Lowestoft since Thursday and it will run from 10am to 5pm on Bank holiday Sunday and Monday.

The continental market returned to Lowestoft for Easter. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Vision - the Business Improvement District for Lowestoft which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - has organised the return of the continental market which is run by RR Events.

The continental market returned to Lowestoft for Easter. - Credit: Mick Howes

A post on the Discover Lowestoft Facebook page - one of the projects delivered by Lowestoft Vision - said: "For their first visit of 2022 this Easter we see the return of the Continental market.

The continental market returned to Lowestoft for Easter. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Featuring a range of traders of international origin with a diverse mix of food and craft options, expect to find tasty street food options, tempting sweet treats and a range of authentic craft offerings."

The continental market returned to Lowestoft for Easter. - Credit: Mick Howes

Among the stalls offering some tempting treats included noodles, fudge, Jamaican (Jerk Chicken), Tunisian crafts, German sausage (Wurst), Spanish churros, Turkish pastries and desserts (Baklava), olives, Italian biscuits, crafts, toys, clothes and jewellery.

The continental market returned to Lowestoft for Easter. - Credit: Mick Howes

With background recorded music of continental instruments and sounds echoing out, onlookers said that there looked to be "a good footfall with the town buzzing around the stalls" on Saturday afternoon.

The continental market returned to Lowestoft for Easter. - Credit: Mick Howes

The town centre was "generally busy with a mixture of curious shoppers browsing and other customers keen to buy and try different culinary delights," according to onlookers, numerous lunchtime customers were also present on Saturday afternoon as they enjoyed sitting in the sunshine on the benches in the town centre enjoying their purchases of hot continental food.