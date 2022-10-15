Costa store redevelopment with drive-thru earmarked for retail park
- Credit: Mick Howes
A popular coffee shop could unveil "a refreshed and updated experience" for customers - provided plans get the go-ahead.
An existing Costa Coffee store in Lowestoft has lodged plans for an extension and a newly created drive-through lane.
The scheme - submitted to East Suffolk Council last month - centres around "Extension of existing unit, creation of drive-thru lane, and associated landscaping, car parking and works" at the store on the North Quay Retail Park in Peto Way, Lowestoft.
A design and access statement, produced by the Ratcliffe Groves Partnership on behalf of Brookhouse Group Limited, states: "Costa Coffee have been operating a drive-to coffee shop, from their existing, purpose-built unit on the park since its construction in 2013.
"Costa have recently established a desire to explore the possibilities of converting this existing unit into a drive-thru (DT) facility.
"This requires the provision of a DT lane, and an extension to house the ‘pick-up’ point, and an increase to the unit size.
"The application includes the redevelopment of the existing car parking and landscaping area, to the west of the existing Costa unit, both of which are within the applicant’s ownership."
With the proposals currently 'awaiting decision', it adds: "Costa plan to undertake a comprehensive re-fit, to provide a refreshed and updated experience for their customers.
"As a result of the new DT lane exit position, minor alterations will be made to an internal pedestrian crossing point and footpath, to maintain safe routes through the park.
"The extension of the existing unit, providing a 35.3sq m pick-up-pod extension, increasing
the building gross internal area to 174.7sq m."
If given the go-ahead, seven parking bays "within the central area of the application site will be lost," with four trees to be removed and "replaced within the application site."
It concludes: "The proposed extension to this Class A1/A3 unit is the latest phase in a long-term programme to enhance the provisions and appearance of the park to create a contemporary and attractive shopping destination for the public.
"The details proposed within this application continue this work, with the materials and aesthetics designed to match and enhance that of the earlier works."