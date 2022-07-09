News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Baker's cheesecakes are a hit - and help business boom

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:30 AM July 9, 2022
Rebecca Stannard launched Bec's Bakes during lockdown and has since found success with her popular cheesecakes

Rebecca Stannard launched Bec's Bakes during lockdown and has since found success with her popular cheesecakes - Credit: Bec's Bakes

A home baker who tasted lockdown success says trade is booming as more and more businesses are serving her popular cheesecakes and bakes.

Rebecca Stannard started Bec's Bakes during lockdown from her home in Oulton Broad initially as a home delivery service.

After two successful years, she now supplies five local businesses with her bakes while also juggling managing a pub and raising her children.

A cherry Bakewell cheesecake by Bec's Bakes

A cherry Bakewell cheesecake by Bec's Bakes - Credit: Bec's Bakes

The mum-of-two said: "I've always had a passion for baking and growing up it would be Nan and I in the kitchen cooking.

"Boredom kicked in during lockdown so started baking things like brownies, cupcakes and traybakes and started selling them through home deliveries.

"I then moved on to cheesecakes which have proved a real hit. Everybody who tries a slice is bowled over and customers have said they are 'out of this world.'"

A slice of the mint Aero cheesecake created by Bec's Bakes

A slice of the mint Aero cheesecake created by Bec's Bakes - Credit: Bec's Bakes

The 38-year-old has worked in hospitality and catering since she was 16 and is currently the manager at the Flying Dutchman pub in Oulton Broad.

She first started selling her cheesecakes there 16 months ago, where they now serve between 80-140 slices a day.

Through word of mouth, more businesses have since got in touch and she has recently started providing cakes to the Butchers Arms in Beccles and continues to do private orders.

A double chocolate caramel brownie cheesecake with homemade brownies by Bec's Bakes

A double chocolate caramel brownie cheesecake with homemade brownies by Bec's Bakes - Credit: Bec's Bakes

Despite having a full-time job, Mrs Stannard has managed to keep up with the growing demand for her baking talents.

"It has been known that after finishing a shift at the pub at 1am I'll get home and start making a cheesecake" she said.

"People always ask if I'm tired managing it all. I'm always exhausted but I love it.

A raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake by Bec's Bakes

A raspberry and white chocolate cheesecake by Bec's Bakes, which you can try at the Flying Dutchman in Oulton Broad - Credit: Bec's Bakes

"My most popular cheesecake is the raspberry and white chocolate but everyone has gone mad for the cherry Bakewell since I first made it two weeks ago.

"I do lots of different flavours and other bakes like cupcakes and brownies. The list is endless.

"My dream ambition is to have my own dessert shop, hopefully I can make this come true in a few years time."

Bec's Bakes will host a pop-up shop at the Flying Dutchman on July 16 between 10am - 2pm, where customers will have the chance to try her many creations to take away or enjoy in the pub.

