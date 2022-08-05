Bank holiday beer festival to take place at seafront pavilion

A new beer festival will take place later this month at a "beautiful" seafront location.

East Point Pavilion will host its first ever beer festival over the August bank holiday weekend, with locally sourced drinks, live music and family activities taking place at the iconic Lowestoft site.

The free-to-enter East Pint Beer Fest will be the first to take place since the pavilion reopened following a revamp in June to coincide with the return of the First Light Festival.

East Point Pavilion will host the East Pint Beer Fest over the August bank holiday weekend - Credit: Mick Howes

Running from 10am until 11pm on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28, the festival will emphasise the best beers Suffolk has to offer, with Sir Toby's Beers showcasing 16 local craft beers and cask ales.

There will also be locally sourced wines and non-alcoholic options available, while live music and DJ sets, as well as children's games, will also take place.

In support of East Point Pavilion's sustainability ethos, upcycled beer tokens will be specially made by Precious Plastic East in Gorleston using recycled plastic.

Inside the newly renovated East Point Pavilion - Credit: Mick Howes

The pavilion, which is owned by East Suffolk Council and run by First Light Festival Community Interest Company (CIC), also hosts a number of street food traders, with Oishii Kitchen, Tres Hermanas and Black Dog Pizza joined by Rock the Kasbah - who started serving Moorish middle eastern street food at the pavilion earlier this month.

The Black Dog Deli coffee kiosk will also be on hand service barista coffees, iced teas and award-winning sausage rolls, salads, quiches and cakes.

Genevieve Christie, festival CEO and First Light CIC director, said: "We're so excited for the first East Pint Beer Fest and what will be an expertly curated summer celebration of local beers, accompanied by great music and fun, family activities, all with no entry fee.

Genevieve Christie, festival CEO and First Light CIC director - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We're delighted than, since opening only in June, East Point Pavilion has already become such a popular destination on the beautiful Lowestoft seafront.

"We look forward to welcoming locals and holiday-makers alike to what will hopefully become an annual event."

The festival will be supported by a number of local organisations, including the Seagull Theatre, the Marina Theatre, Norfolk Open Studios 2022 and Steel & Co.