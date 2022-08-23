Music line-up revealed ahead of East Pint Beer Festival

A "fantastic" line-up of bands and DJs will take to the stage as an iconic seafront pavilion hosts its first beer festival this weekend.

The East Pint Beer Fest will take place on Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28, at the recently refurbished East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft.

The free-to-enter event will feature a number of acts across both days, with Saturday's line-up including Brown Horse, a folk group from Norwich; Little Red Kings, and 18-year-old singer-songwriter Charlotte Gray.

The Gorleston teenage returns to the town after featuring on the New Dawn stage at the First Light Festival in June, and is releasing her second EP this summer.

The Lowestoft Longshoremen will perform at East Pint Beer Fest this weekend. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Lowestoft Longshoremen will open the second day of the festival with sea shanties, followed by acoustic jazz trio Out of Nowhere.

Ember will DJ into the evening on both nights.

The pavilion is owned by East Suffolk Council and run by First Light Festival Community Interest Company (CIC).

First Light Festival CEO Genevieve Christie said: "The music programme for our first ever East Pint Beer Fest is second-to-none and really shines a light on the amazing local talent in the region.

"We’re proud to have curated a diverse line-up of sounds to make sure there’s something for everyone - from the rock of Little Red Kings to the traditional shanties of the Lowestoft Longshoremen, and the toe-tapping jazz of Out of Nowhere.

"We’re very excited to welcome everyone to what’s set to be a very fun weekend."

For the festival, Sir Toby's Beers will showcase 14 local craft beers, cask ales and keg beers, all sourced from breweries within 60 miles of Lowestoft, such as Artefact Brewing, Briarbank, Turnstone Ales, Green Jack Brewery and Bull of the Woods.

There will also be non-alcoholic beers from Ipswich's Big Drop Brewery and an outdoor pop-up gin bar from Heart of Suffolk on Saturday.

Children's activities will take place between 11am and 4pm on both days, while independent street food traders Oishii Street Kitchen, Tres Hermanas, Black Dog Pizza and Rock the Kasbah will feature exclusive new specials for the festival.

The festival is supported by a number of local organisations, including the Seagull Theatre, the Marina Theatre, Norfolk Open Studios 2022, Stanford Arms, Steel & Co and JoJo’s Kitchen and Bar.