When is East Point Pavilion open during winter?

A popular food and drink hub in Lowestoft has changed their opening hours for winter.

East Point Pavilion has welcomed countless visitors since reopening in June, to coincide with the return of the First Light Festival.

From this month, the pavilion has switched to their winter opening hours, which will stay in place until March 31, 2023.

The bar is run by Sir Toby's Beers. - Credit: Mick Howes

The bar, run by Sir Toby's Beers, will be open for hot and cold drinks from 10am seven days a week, closing at 4pm on Tuesdays, 10pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 8pm on Sundays.

Since the refurbishment of the pavilion, the seafront site has hosted several popular kitchens, including Black Dog Pizza, Oishii Kitchen, Tres Hermanas and Rock the Kasbah.

Inside East Point Pavilion, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Food will be served from 6pm until 9pm on Wednesdays, from noon until 9pm on between Thursdays and Saturdays, and from noon until 6pm on Sundays.