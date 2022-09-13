How you can try authentic Oktoberfest beers in Lowestoft next month

An authentic Oktoberfest event will take place at an iconic seafront pavilion next month.

The inaugural East Point Oktoberfest will see the East Point Pavilion transformed into a lively beer hall for the Bavarian-style event, which will feature beers sourced from all six designated Munich Oktoberfest breweries and served in steins.

The event comes after thousands visited the pavilion over the August bank holiday weekend for the East Pint Beer Fest.

Toby Westgarth of Sir Toby's Beers at East Point Pavilion - Credit: Mick Howes

Official, authentic Oktoberfest beer can only be created in the six breweries within the walls of Munich, with Sir Toby's Beers, who run the pavilion bar, sourcing all six.

This includes two on draft, Hacker-Pschorr and Paulaner, with the other four in bottles, including the rare Augustiner.

Genevieve Christie, CEO of First Light Festival Community Interest Company who run the pavilion, said: "We were absolutely thrilled to see thousands of people come along and join the fun at East Pint Beer Fest over the bank holiday weekend and so we can’t wait to welcome everyone again for our very special Oktoberfest celebration.

East Point Pavilion, in Lowestoft, will host a special Oktoberfest event - Credit: Mick Howes

"Yet again there will be an excellent variety of beers courtesy of our resident experts from Sir Toby’s Beers – it’s quite the coup that we have beers from all six of the breweries within the walls of Munich, including some very rare ones.

"We hope to see plenty of people in their lederhosen at the event for what’s set to be a very memorable night, packed full of good fun and ample stein-cheering."

The event will also feature German-inspired food, entertainment from the Loddon Brass Band, and fancy dress competitions.

East Point Pavilion hosted a successful beer festival over the August Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: Mick Howes

The selection of beers, as well as food specials from independent street food traders Oishii Street Kitchen, Tres Hermanas, Black Dog Pizza and Rock the Kasbah, will be available from Friday, September 30.

Tickets are required for the special event, which takes place from 7.30pm until 11pm on Saturday, October 1, and can be purchased from the East Point Pavilion website and includes a stein of beer or equivalent value non-alcoholic drink.