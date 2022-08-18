First look at the new fully vegan café 'booming in business'
- Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant
The owner of a popular vegan café has described the public's reaction as "totally unexpected" after opening the doors for the first time last week.
Emma McKay, 52, opened The Salty Crow in Lowestoft on Friday (August 12) to eager customers excited to try out a whole host of new flavours.
From snapping up artisan bread and cheeses to indulging on chocolate and whippy ice creams, Ms McKay said customers have been "queuing out the door" to try out her new offering.
"It's been totally unexpected," she said. "Everyone's wanted to try a bit of everything.
"Our whippies are going down well with all the children because you also don't realise how many have dairy allergies."
Ms McKay, who is a former nurse of 32 years, said she decided to retire from the NHS to pursue a dream of running her own café.
Despite offering only vegan products, Ms McKay said a number of meat eaters had entered the shop and have been open-minded to trying vegan food.
The mum-of-three even revealed she has regulars already.
She added: "We've only been open three days so far but we had people come in every day.
"It's marvellous to see people visiting once and then returning later with friends or family."
Ms McKay decided to go vegan about 10 years ago and believes the industry has grown dramatically over the past decade.
She said she wanted people to pick anything up and know they can eat it without looking at the ingredients.
"It's completely different now," she said. "It used to take forever to go shopping because I was constantly reading labels."
The Salty Crow, which is located in the former Lowestoft Electrical building, which Banksy famously used for his artwork last year, is open Thursdays through to Sundays.
"Everyone's been so brilliant and supportive," she added.
"We've been that busy that I haven't even had chance to put prices on the shelves - it's been that rammed.
"But we're certainly not complaining at all. We couldn't be happier."