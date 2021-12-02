Lowestoft lighting the way in region's fight against food waste

A huge light installation is set to be projected onto a historic building for the next three evenings to highlight the environmental impact of food waste.

The Port House in Lowestoft - a Grade II listed building – will be illuminated from 4pm to 9pm from today (Thursday, December 2) for the next three nights.

The former North Quay Customs House building, which has been vacant a number of years, will feature an installation that brings the Food Savvy message to the streets of Lowestoft, aiming to tackle food waste across Suffolk and Norfolk.

With the Food Savvy campaign a collaboration between the Suffolk Waste Partnership, Norfolk County Council and environmental charity Hubbub, new research showed that 60 per cent of people across the region now agree that food waste is a major contributor to climate change, compared to 39pc last year.

Milk is set to be in the spotlight with the #MilkSavvyy light installation in Lowestoft. Food Savvy research from 2020 revealed that a total of 6.7 million pints of milk are tipped away across Norfolk and Suffolk each year.

So, the light installation at The Port House in Lowestoft Harbour - which will appear in Norfolk in the new year - is aiming to draw attention to this type of food waste, which is so easy to avoid.

East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for the environment James Mallinder. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

James Mallinder, chairman of the Suffolk Waste Partnership, said: “We’re thrilled to have the Milk Savvy installation in Lowestoft.

"We hope it will help people to rethink their food waste habits.

"We are very grateful to Anglian Water, the new owners of the Port House, for making the light installation possible there.

"We hope it will inspire people to use up every drop of milk, slice of bread or any of the other foods that get wasted each day."

Launched in 2018, Food Savvy puts Norfolk and Suffolk at the forefront of the UK’s efforts to combat food waste.

If you’re ready to start saving money and reducing your food waste, then visit the Food Savvy website now for lots more tips and inspiration - www.foodsavvy.org.uk