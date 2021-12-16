New coffee shop unveiled on town's historic High Street
- Credit: Mick Howes
A new coffee shop has opened its doors on a historic high street.
Providing "fresh coffee on the go" with a range of fine coffee baristas, it is a first shop venture for Jordan Woolston.
Forming part of the expanded business for Mr Woolston, after the success of Jaylows mobile barista service, the new Jaylows Coffee House was unveiled at Unit 2 at 113-114 High Street in Lowestoft earlier this month.
With the business named after Mr Woolston's children - Jaymen and Harlow, six - the grand opening attracted a fine turnout.
Mr Woolston said: "We officially opened on December 4 with help from my beautiful daughter Harlow, as the golden ribbon was cut in memory of our hero Jaymen.
"The gold ribbon was used for childhood cancer awareness and in loving memory of Jaymen.
"This is a lovely part of town and great to have the coffee house here, at the heart of the High Street."
Mr Woolston's aim is to ensure the business named after both his children is a success.
After fighting cancer for almost two-and-a-half years Jaymen died on May 26, 2021.
The brave youngster had been diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in January 2019, just short of his second birthday.
He spent many months in and out of hospital undergoing gruelling treatments, with family, friends and supporters raising thousands for Jaymen's Journey and subsequently children with cancer UK.
With Jaylows coffee established in 2020, Mr Woolston said: "This is for the children - it's all about Jaymen and Harlow.
"My aim is to keep Jaymen's legacy alive and make my daughter proud by ensuring the business named after them both is a success.
"I have been doing the mobile stuff since 2020, attending a lot of events, going around workplaces, offices and garages for deliveries, and then I stumbled across this little shop."
As the former Door to the Cosmos coffee shop had closed on Lowestoft High Street in August, Mr Woolston said: "I enquired a few weeks ago, and we've turned it all around in a few weeks.
"It is really positive, we've been really busy and have had lots of amazing support from friends, family and our lovely and loyal regular customers."
Visit the new coffee shop in Lowestoft or www.jaylowscoffee.com for further details.