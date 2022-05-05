'We're getting there' - Restaurant hopes for high street footfall return

The co-owner of a Lowestoft restaurant has revealed she believes the high street is "recovering" amid the success of her delivery service.

During the pandemic, Kelly Scoot decided to transform JoJo's, located in Lowestoft High Street, adding a takeaway service to the restaurant.

It was a decision, Ms Scoot explained, that has proven "incredibly successful".

JoJo's won 'Best Newcomer' at the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards in 2019 - Credit: JoJo's

She said: "We've really noticed a demand for food at home because people want quality.

"As long as you get the temperatures right and things are properly packed - it's very successful."

Alongside her sister Claire, Ms Scoot took over JoJo's from former café and bar Flax in 2018.

And recognition quickly followed after the restaurant won the award for 'Best Newcomer' at the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards in 2019.

Staff members at JoJo's, sisters Kelly and Claire (second left and middle) - Credit: JoJo's

For Ms Scoot, it was an accolade which she believes has acted as a springboard to success.

She said: "It meant everything, especially when you're running a new business.

"I'd say it changed everything for us."

JoJo's specialises in burgers and southern style cuisine while also offering a vast selection of cocktails, gins and local craft beer.

The front of JoJo's in Lowestoft High Street - Credit: JoJo's

After more than two years since the beginning of the pandemic, Ms Scoot believes the high street where her restaurant is based is bouncing back.

She said: "When we first joined, I truly believed the high street end was the way to go. The potential was clear to see.

"Pre-Covid we were looking at a three or four week wait on a weekend to have dinner with us.

"While we're not at those levels yet, we are getting there again."

Ms Scoot admitted the lockdown had been difficult, particularly as she decided against opening up initially during the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme but instead decided to launch takeaways when the time was right.

The sisters first took over JoJo's in 2018 - Credit: JoJo's

She added: "We purchased a unit in south Lowestoft where we now run our takeaway business from.

"It's given us a great boost and also allowed us to recruit more staff.

"We weren't sure when we reopened the main restaurant that demand would drop off but it hasn't which has been great to see."

JoJo's is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 4pm to 9pm.