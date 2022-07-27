7 of the best places to enjoy an afternoon tea in and around Lowestoft

There are a number of places in Lowestoft to get a great afternoon tea - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

If you fancy some fresh jam and cream scones and dainty finger sandwiches, an afternoon tea may be just the thing you need.

Here are some of the best places to visit in and around Lowestoft.

1. The Hog Hotel

Where: 41 London Road South, Pakefield, Lowestoft, NR33 7AA

The Hog offers a tasty afternoon tea with finger sandwiches, scones and plenty of sweet treats.

It is served from Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 4pm, for £20 per person.

2. Hotel Victoria

Where: Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0BZ

Sat along the seafront, this hotel serves afternoon tea daily from 12pm to 5pm.

It comes with tea, finger sandwiches, pastries and cakes for £15.50 per person.

There is also a festival afternoon tea available over the Christmas period.

3. Baytree House

Where: 30 Lyndhurst Road, Lowestoft, NR32 4PD

This Victorian bed and breakfast is just minutes from the beach and serves an afternoon tea with sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones and cake.

It is priced at £15.95 per person and booking is essential.

4. The Olive Tree

Where: Chapel Road, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, NR33 8BU

The Olive Tree often hosts themed afternoon teas for occasions like the Jubilee, Father's Day and more.

Afternoon teas are £14 per person and they include cakes, sweet and savoury scones and sandwiches.

5. Sally-Anns Tearoom

Where: 187 London Road South, Lowestoft, NR33 0DR

Sally-Anns serves both an afternoon tea for £5.95 which comes with a scone and a high tea for £14.95 which comes with sandwiches, cheesecake, cakes and a scone.

High tea can also be taken away in a box.

6. Vera G's Cakes and Teas

Where: St Margarets Road, Lowestoft, NR32 4HW

Vera G's offers homemade afternoon teas for £14.95 per person.

It comes with sandwiches, scones, cake and loose leaf tea.

The business is also offering afternoon tea boxes for £10 and £5 until the end of summer.

7. The Flying Fifteens

Where: 19A Esplanade, Lowestoft, NR33 0QG

This afternoon tea is £18.95 per person and comes with sandwiches, scones, cakes and sweets.

But if you're looking for something a bit stronger than tea, there are three other options with rosé, champagne and prosecco.

It is served daily from 10am to 4pm.