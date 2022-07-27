News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do >

7 of the best places to enjoy an afternoon tea in and around Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:04 PM July 27, 2022
Part of an afternoon tea at Procopios Pantry in Bury St Edmunds

There are a number of places in Lowestoft to get a great afternoon tea - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

If you fancy some fresh jam and cream scones and dainty finger sandwiches, an afternoon tea may be just the thing you need.

Here are some of the best places to visit in and around Lowestoft. 

1. The Hog Hotel

Where: 41 London Road South, Pakefield, Lowestoft, NR33 7AA

The Hog offers a tasty afternoon tea with finger sandwiches, scones and plenty of sweet treats. 

It is served from Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 4pm, for £20 per person.

2. Hotel Victoria

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic pub's new lease of life as music venue for all
  2. 2 Lowestoft road to temporarily reopen amid third crossing roadworks
  3. 3 Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp on popular park
  1. 4 New adult day care centre opens in town to tackle social isolation
  2. 5 Stunning portraits unveiled as work continues on former seaside hotel
  3. 6 Wanted man has links to Norwich, Dereham and Lowestoft
  4. 7 Leisure centres set to launch free memberships
  5. 8 Tickets available at Africa Alive zoo for only a tenner this weekend
  6. 9 Tory leadership debate cancelled after host faints on air
  7. 10 Second World War veteran celebrates turning 100 with surprise party

Where: Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0BZ

Sat along the seafront, this hotel serves afternoon tea daily from 12pm to 5pm. 

It comes with tea, finger sandwiches, pastries and cakes for £15.50 per person.

There is also a festival afternoon tea available over the Christmas period.

3. Baytree House

Where: 30 Lyndhurst Road, Lowestoft, NR32 4PD

This Victorian bed and breakfast is just minutes from the beach and serves an afternoon tea with sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones and cake.

It is priced at £15.95 per person and booking is essential.

4. The Olive Tree

Where: Chapel Road, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, NR33 8BU

The Olive Tree often hosts themed afternoon teas for occasions like the Jubilee, Father's Day and more.

Afternoon teas are £14 per person and they include cakes, sweet and savoury scones and sandwiches. 

5. Sally-Anns Tearoom

Where: 187 London Road South, Lowestoft, NR33 0DR

Sally-Anns serves both an afternoon tea for £5.95 which comes with a scone and a high tea for £14.95 which comes with sandwiches, cheesecake, cakes and a scone.

High tea can also be taken away in a box.

6. Vera G's Cakes and Teas

Where: St Margarets Road, Lowestoft, NR32 4HW

Vera G's offers homemade afternoon teas for £14.95 per person.

It comes with sandwiches, scones, cake and loose leaf tea.

The business is also offering afternoon tea boxes for £10 and £5 until the end of summer.

7. The Flying Fifteens

Where: 19A Esplanade, Lowestoft, NR33 0QG

This afternoon tea is £18.95 per person and comes with sandwiches, scones, cakes and sweets. 

But if you're looking for something a bit stronger than tea, there are three other options with rosé, champagne and prosecco.

It is served daily from 10am to 4pm.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Part of the A12 near Lowestoft is currently closed after a crash

A12

A12 closed as emergency services attend crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Oulton marshes fire

Suffolk Constabulary

Patrols continuing after anti-social behaviour at nature reserve

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright, 16, from Lowestoft. 

'Amazing' Ethan, 16, died in crash with van, inquest hears

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A fire has caused severe disruption to rail services between Norfolk and Suffolk

Train services blocked after large fire spreads to rail embankment

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon