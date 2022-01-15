The best restaurants in Lowestoft according to Tripadvisor
- Credit: Nick Butcher
There are some days when you just cannot be bothered to cook and the only thing you want is a good takeaway.
But with many options in Lowestoft, it can sometimes be difficult to choose a restaurant to order from.
To make that decision a little easier, here are some of the top-rated takeaways in and around Lowestoft according to Tripadvisor.
1. The Lowestoft Tandoori
This Indian restaurant is the top-rated of all Lowestoft restaurants on Tripadvisor, with an overall five-star rating based on more than 1,200 reviews.
The winner of a 2021 Best of the Best Travellers' Choice Award from the reviewing website, the restaurant serves all the dishes you expect from a rogan josh to a butter chicken.
2. JOJO'S
Most Read
- 1 Roads to close as part of town's ultrafast broadband bid
- 2 Cameras could cost £600,000 on busy bypass known for speeding
- 3 Lowestoft benefits cheat failed to declare £180,000 inheritance
- 4 Alcohol and soft drinks stolen in Lowestoft garage break-in
- 5 Business growth means East Anglian energy firm is looking to recruit locals
- 6 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
- 7 Police hunt witness after 'intoxicated' woman grabs buggy with child inside
- 8 Traffic delays as Openreach works continue in Lowestoft
- 9 Three due in court after teenager imprisoned and assaulted in Lowestoft
- 10 Developer chosen to build 3,000 new homes in Suffolk
This kitchen and bar specialising in burgers and southern style food, is the second best rated restaurant in Lowestoft on Tripadvisor.
The menu consists of Cajun spiced burgers and dirty house fires.
One reviewer said: "This is our new 'go to' takeout. The food is consistently delicious and the staff are extremely friendly and helpful."
3. Labone Indian Cuisine
With more than 400 five-star reviews, this Oulton Broad restaurant is run by Ishak Ahmed, who grew up in Bangladesh, and offers authentic Indian cooking.
Called a "top class place to eat" by one reviewer, the restaurant is considered well priced, serving food that is fresh and full of flavour.
4. Fortune Cookie
A family run Chinese restaurant, the Fortune Cookie is well loved by the Lowestoft community boasting nearly 70 five-star reviews.
One very happy customer said: "If I could give this restaurant 10 stars, I would! Amazing staff, clean and friendly, and the best Chinese I have ever had!"
5. Spice Den
Spice Den is another popular Indian restaurant in Lowestoft that one reviewer said they "couldn't fault".
The family run restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional Asian dishes which can be ordered for both delivery and takeaway.
Ratings are correct as of January 14 2022