The best restaurants in Lowestoft according to Tripadvisor

There are some days when you just cannot be bothered to cook and the only thing you want is a good takeaway.

But with many options in Lowestoft, it can sometimes be difficult to choose a restaurant to order from.

To make that decision a little easier, here are some of the top-rated takeaways in and around Lowestoft according to Tripadvisor.

1. The Lowestoft Tandoori

This Indian restaurant is the top-rated of all Lowestoft restaurants on Tripadvisor, with an overall five-star rating based on more than 1,200 reviews.

The winner of a 2021 Best of the Best Travellers' Choice Award from the reviewing website, the restaurant serves all the dishes you expect from a rogan josh to a butter chicken.

2. JOJO'S

JoJo's Kitchen and Bar, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr, - Credit: Archant

This kitchen and bar specialising in burgers and southern style food, is the second best rated restaurant in Lowestoft on Tripadvisor.

The menu consists of Cajun spiced burgers and dirty house fires.

One reviewer said: "This is our new 'go to' takeout. The food is consistently delicious and the staff are extremely friendly and helpful."

3. Labone Indian Cuisine

With more than 400 five-star reviews, this Oulton Broad restaurant is run by Ishak Ahmed, who grew up in Bangladesh, and offers authentic Indian cooking.

Called a "top class place to eat" by one reviewer, the restaurant is considered well priced, serving food that is fresh and full of flavour.

4. Fortune Cookie

Fortune Cookie on London Road South in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

A family run Chinese restaurant, the Fortune Cookie is well loved by the Lowestoft community boasting nearly 70 five-star reviews.

One very happy customer said: "If I could give this restaurant 10 stars, I would! Amazing staff, clean and friendly, and the best Chinese I have ever had!"

5. Spice Den

Spice Den is another popular Indian restaurant in Lowestoft that one reviewer said they "couldn't fault".

The family run restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional Asian dishes which can be ordered for both delivery and takeaway.

Ratings are correct as of January 14 2022