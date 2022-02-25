All the Chinese takeaways in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings

In a world of takeaway horror stories, it is nice to know where you can trust.

East Suffolk Council gives Lowestoft businesses a rating from five to zero to help people make informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Here are all the Chinese takeaways in and around Lowestoft with food hygiene ratings of five.

1. Super Kitchen

Where: 28 London Road, Pakefield, NR33 7AG

This takeaway received a 5-star rating on JustEat based on 830 reviews, as well as from East Suffolk Council. Its menu offers varieties of dim sum, crispy noodles, and egg foo yung.

2. China Star

Where: Kevill Arms, Durban Road, NR33 0UH

The China Star also has a 5-star rating on JustEat based on more than 600 reviews. One review said: "Amazing, fresh Chinese. I would definitely get it again, honestly the best I have ever had."

New China takeaway in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

3. New China

Where: 49 The Street, Corton, NR32 5HP

Many of the reviews on Tripadvisor for this takeaway comment on the great service and freshly cooked food. The menu offers classic takeaway dishes such as crispy shredded beef, special fried rice, and satay chicken skewers.

4. New World

Where: 2 Bittern Green, NR33 8PH

One review of this takeaway on Tripadvisor said they would never go anywhere else for a Chinese in Lowestoft. The reviewer commented on how the food is always perfectly cooked and hot when delivered.

5. Capital Chinese

Where: 63 Westwood Avenue, NR33 9RW

A person took to Google Reviews to comment just how great this Chinese takeaway is. The review said: "Best Chinese takeout I have tried. Been using Capital Chinese for years. Always hot, really good quality ingredients, polite, helpful, friendly staff."

Golden Phoenix takeaway in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

6. Golden Phoenix

Where: 39 - 40 High Street, NR32 1HY

Golden Phoenix has a nearly perfect five out of five stars on Google Reviews based on more than 100 comments. The takeaway offers set meals for two, three or four which come with a list of dishes.

7. New Embassy Hong Kong

Where: 215 London Road South, NR33 0BB

On Tripadvisor, one person said New Embassy Hong Kong is the best Chinese takeaway in town as they have never been let down by them. They said: "It is always great quality and brilliant service."

Champion takeaway in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

8. Champion

Where: 4 Church Road, Kessingland, NR33 7TQ

Open seven days a week, Champion can be ordered online on JustEat or the takeaway's own website. A Tripadvisor review said: "Only managed to eat half of our order. We stuffed our face because the food was so good."