All the fish and chip shops in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings
In a world of where Friday night fish and chips can make or break your week, it's nice to know where you can trust to provide you with food made in hygienic premises.
East Suffolk Council gives Lowestoft businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at premises and online to help people make informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
Here are all the fish and chip shops in Lowestoft with food hygiene ratings of five.
The Chippy
Where: 174-176 London Road South, NR33 0BB
This fish and chip shop has proved to be a favourite of customers. One TripAdvisor review said: "I've been here twice in two weeks and so impressed with the quality of the food. This is now the only chip shop I use."
Sole Bay Fish and Chips
Where: 65 Westwood Avenue, NR33 9RW
Reviews of this shop a comment on how great the batter is, without being greasy. One even said they were the best place for fish and chips in Lowestoft.
Oulton Road Fish and Chip Shop
Where: 139 Oulton Road, NR32 4QS
This chip shop on Oulton Road offers both collection and delivery which can be ordered from its website. It offers a range of fish, and customers can even get burgers and southern-fried chicken.
Ocean Fish Bar
Where: 3 Shelton Road, NR33 7EU
Also offering delivery and collection through its website, Ocean Fish Bar offers a variety of 'boxes' which come with chips, a can of drink and a main such as fish, a pie, or a burger.
Mr Chips
Where: 6A Stradbroke Road, NR33 7HT
Mr Chips offers not only your classic chip shop fare, but also serves up kebabs. One review on TripAdvisor said: "The food is as good as ever and whether it is fish, kebabs, or pies - you won't be disappointed."
Hollingsworth Road Fish and Chip Shop
Where: 79 Hollingsworth Road, NR32 4AT
Located just a short stroll from the sea, this fish and chip shop's food can be picked up and or ordered for delivery through its website. Customers can choose from all the traditional options here.
Golden Fish Chip Shop
Where: 16 Blackheath Road, NR33 7JG
Open until 8pm every day except Sunday, this spot also seems to be a favourite of its customers. In a review on TripAdvisor, one person said: "I have eaten fish and chips in many restaurants, pubs and chippies around the country and I haven't found anywhere better than the Golden Fish."
Gibbs Chippy
Where: 4A Carlton Road, NR33 0RY
With a wealth of five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, many seem to favour Gibbs Chippy as there go-to spot for a Friday night takeaway. The spot is so close to the beach, you can practically see the sea!
Perry's Fish and Chips
Where: 8 Suffolk Road, NR32 1DZ
Perry's offers delivery through JustEat for its classic fish and chip food which includes battered sausages, pies, and burgers. Fish ranges from £5 to £5.90.
Dolphin Fish Bar
Where: 117-117A Bevan Street East, NR32 2AG
Customers at Dolphin Fish Bar can eat their chippy tea either in the comfort of their home or they can choose to dine-in. One review of this restaurant called the takeaway "a Lowestoft gem".
Fish and Chips @ The Pier
Where: Claremont Pier, NR33 0BS
What's a better match for fish and chips than a sea view? This takeaway is located at Lowestoft's Claremont Pier which offers views of the coast and entertainment such as a roller skating ring and an amusement arcade.
Fish 'n' Chips
Where: Gresham Avenue, NR32 3DQ
Many of the reviews for this Lowestoft spot comment on just how great the staff are. It is recommended to call ahead at this chip shop to reserve a slot as they can get busy.