All the fish and chip shops in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings

Here is a list of the fish and chip shops in Lowestoft with five-star hygiene ratings. - Credit: Matthew Usher

In a world of where Friday night fish and chips can make or break your week, it's nice to know where you can trust to provide you with food made in hygienic premises.

East Suffolk Council gives Lowestoft businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at premises and online to help people make informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Here are all the fish and chip shops in Lowestoft with food hygiene ratings of five.

The Chippy

Where: 174-176 London Road South, NR33 0BB

The Chippy in London Road South, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

This fish and chip shop has proved to be a favourite of customers. One TripAdvisor review said: "I've been here twice in two weeks and so impressed with the quality of the food. This is now the only chip shop I use."

Sole Bay Fish and Chips

Where: 65 Westwood Avenue, NR33 9RW

Reviews of this shop a comment on how great the batter is, without being greasy. One even said they were the best place for fish and chips in Lowestoft.

Oulton Road Fish and Chip Shop

Where: 139 Oulton Road, NR32 4QS

This chip shop on Oulton Road offers both collection and delivery which can be ordered from its website. It offers a range of fish, and customers can even get burgers and southern-fried chicken.

Ocean Fish Bar

Where: 3 Shelton Road, NR33 7EU

The Ocean Fish Bar in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

Also offering delivery and collection through its website, Ocean Fish Bar offers a variety of 'boxes' which come with chips, a can of drink and a main such as fish, a pie, or a burger.

Mr Chips

Where: 6A Stradbroke Road, NR33 7HT

Mr Chips offers not only your classic chip shop fare, but also serves up kebabs. One review on TripAdvisor said: "The food is as good as ever and whether it is fish, kebabs, or pies - you won't be disappointed."

Hollingsworth Road Fish and Chip Shop

Where: 79 Hollingsworth Road, NR32 4AT

Located just a short stroll from the sea, this fish and chip shop's food can be picked up and or ordered for delivery through its website. Customers can choose from all the traditional options here.

The Golden Fish in Lowestoft has a five-star hygiene rating. - Credit: Google

Golden Fish Chip Shop

Where: 16 Blackheath Road, NR33 7JG

Open until 8pm every day except Sunday, this spot also seems to be a favourite of its customers. In a review on TripAdvisor, one person said: "I have eaten fish and chips in many restaurants, pubs and chippies around the country and I haven't found anywhere better than the Golden Fish."

Gibbs Chippy

Where: 4A Carlton Road, NR33 0RY

With a wealth of five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, many seem to favour Gibbs Chippy as there go-to spot for a Friday night takeaway. The spot is so close to the beach, you can practically see the sea!

Perry's Fish and Chips

Where: 8 Suffolk Road, NR32 1DZ

Perry's offers delivery through JustEat for its classic fish and chip food which includes battered sausages, pies, and burgers. Fish ranges from £5 to £5.90.

Dolphin Fish Bar on Bevan Street East near the centre of town. - Credit: Google Maps

Dolphin Fish Bar

Where: 117-117A Bevan Street East, NR32 2AG

Customers at Dolphin Fish Bar can eat their chippy tea either in the comfort of their home or they can choose to dine-in. One review of this restaurant called the takeaway "a Lowestoft gem".

Fish and Chips @ The Pier

Where: Claremont Pier, NR33 0BS

What's a better match for fish and chips than a sea view? This takeaway is located at Lowestoft's Claremont Pier which offers views of the coast and entertainment such as a roller skating ring and an amusement arcade.

Claremont Pier, Lowestoft.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Fish 'n' Chips

Where: Gresham Avenue, NR32 3DQ

Many of the reviews for this Lowestoft spot comment on just how great the staff are. It is recommended to call ahead at this chip shop to reserve a slot as they can get busy.