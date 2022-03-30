Indian restaurants with 5-star hygiene ratings in Lowestoft

Indian restaurants in the Lowestoft area that have received five-star hygiene ratings. - Credit: PA WIRE

It is always nice to know that your favourite Indian takeaway is not only making sure your food is tasty, but it is also safe for you to eat.

Whether you have a craving for a chicken korma or vegetable dhansak, a business's food hygiene rating can help you to decide where to place your order.

East Suffolk Council gives businesses a rating from five to zero.

Here are all the Indian restaurants in Lowestoft with five-star hygiene ratings:

Pakefield Tandoori in London Road South has a five-star hygiene rating - Credit: Google

Pakefield Tandoori

Where: 32A London Road South, Pakefield, Lowestoft, NR33 7AG

This takeaway restaurant in nearby Pakefield offers a range of familiar Indian dishes as well as some house specials.

It seems to be a hit with customers as it has a five-star rating on food delivery website, Just Eat.

Lounge India in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

Lounge India

Where: 95-98 High Street, Lowestoft, NR32 1XW

Lounge India brings "aromatic and traditional curries from all over India" to the people of Lowestoft.

Visitors have praised the restaurant for its "flavoursome food" and "friendly atmosphere".

Lowestoft Tandoori Indian Restaurant.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft Tandoori

Where: 176 High Street, Lowestoft, NR32 1HU

This Indian restaurant has previously been named among the best in the UK by Tripadvisor.

It remains the locals' favourite and is rated number one on the review website.

Labone Indian Cuisine in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft - Credit: Google

Labone Indian Cuisine

Where: 2 Bridge Road, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, NR32 3LP

Labone Indian Cuisine in nearby Oulton Broad is one of three Indian restaurants located at sites in Norfolk and Suffolk.

One customer said it is "top class" and another described its dishes as "unctuous and flavoursome".