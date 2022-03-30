News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Things to do >

Indian restaurants with 5-star hygiene ratings in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:51 PM March 30, 2022
Photo of a curry. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/Press Association Images

Indian restaurants in the Lowestoft area that have received five-star hygiene ratings. - Credit: PA WIRE

It is always nice to know that your favourite Indian takeaway is not only making sure your food is tasty, but it is also safe for you to eat. 

Whether you have a craving for a chicken korma or vegetable dhansak, a business's food hygiene rating can help you to decide where to place your order.

East Suffolk Council gives businesses a rating from five to zero.

Here are all the Indian restaurants in Lowestoft with five-star hygiene ratings:

Pakefield Tandoori is one of many Indian restaurants in Lowestoft that has a five-star hygiene rating

Pakefield Tandoori in London Road South has a five-star hygiene rating - Credit: Google

Pakefield Tandoori

Where: 32A London Road South, Pakefield, Lowestoft, NR33 7AG

This takeaway restaurant in nearby Pakefield offers a range of familiar Indian dishes as well as some house specials.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lowestoft pair charged after string of raids seize cars and cash
  2. 2 CCTV appeal to find man after Lowestoft robbery
  3. 3 Woman left with whiplash as sinkhole opens up under van
  1. 4 See inside this six-bedroom home with sea views on the market for £700k
  2. 5 Woman claims alleged sexual abuse took place almost weekly
  3. 6 Charity shop to close after 30 years in town centre
  4. 7 Signs installed at new store ahead of opening on £9.3m retail park
  5. 8 A12 reopens after crash involving multiple vehicles
  6. 9 Students unite to produce college’s first full-length musical
  7. 10 Food stolen and damage caused during spate of shed burglaries

It seems to be a hit with customers as it has a five-star rating on food delivery website, Just Eat.

Lounge India in Lowestoft

Lounge India in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

Lounge India

Where: 95-98 High Street, Lowestoft, NR32 1XW

Lounge India brings "aromatic and traditional curries from all over India" to the people of Lowestoft.

Visitors have praised the restaurant for its "flavoursome food" and "friendly atmosphere". 

Lowestoft Tandoori Indian Restaurant.Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft Tandoori Indian Restaurant.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft Tandoori

Where: 176 High Street, Lowestoft, NR32 1HU

This Indian restaurant has previously been named among the best in the UK by Tripadvisor.

It remains the locals' favourite and is rated number one on the review website.

Labone Indian Cuisine in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft

Labone Indian Cuisine in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft - Credit: Google

Labone Indian Cuisine

Where: 2 Bridge Road, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, NR32 3LP

Labone Indian Cuisine in nearby Oulton Broad is one of three Indian restaurants located at sites in Norfolk and Suffolk.

One customer said it is "top class" and another described its dishes as "unctuous and flavoursome". 

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on the A12 Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live News

Driver airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A12 in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Directors of the First Light Festival CIC team with staff at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft as

'An amazing 24 hours': Acts unveiled for Britain's only beach festival

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft

Retail

Opening date revealed for new store on £9.3m retail park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Banned driver Georgia Sugden drove on Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft

Banned driver spotted by police on main Lowestoft road

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon