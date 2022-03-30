Indian restaurants with 5-star hygiene ratings in Lowestoft
- Credit: PA WIRE
It is always nice to know that your favourite Indian takeaway is not only making sure your food is tasty, but it is also safe for you to eat.
Whether you have a craving for a chicken korma or vegetable dhansak, a business's food hygiene rating can help you to decide where to place your order.
East Suffolk Council gives businesses a rating from five to zero.
Here are all the Indian restaurants in Lowestoft with five-star hygiene ratings:
Pakefield Tandoori
Where: 32A London Road South, Pakefield, Lowestoft, NR33 7AG
This takeaway restaurant in nearby Pakefield offers a range of familiar Indian dishes as well as some house specials.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft pair charged after string of raids seize cars and cash
- 2 CCTV appeal to find man after Lowestoft robbery
- 3 Woman left with whiplash as sinkhole opens up under van
- 4 See inside this six-bedroom home with sea views on the market for £700k
- 5 Woman claims alleged sexual abuse took place almost weekly
- 6 Charity shop to close after 30 years in town centre
- 7 Signs installed at new store ahead of opening on £9.3m retail park
- 8 A12 reopens after crash involving multiple vehicles
- 9 Students unite to produce college’s first full-length musical
- 10 Food stolen and damage caused during spate of shed burglaries
It seems to be a hit with customers as it has a five-star rating on food delivery website, Just Eat.
Lounge India
Where: 95-98 High Street, Lowestoft, NR32 1XW
Lounge India brings "aromatic and traditional curries from all over India" to the people of Lowestoft.
Visitors have praised the restaurant for its "flavoursome food" and "friendly atmosphere".
Lowestoft Tandoori
Where: 176 High Street, Lowestoft, NR32 1HU
This Indian restaurant has previously been named among the best in the UK by Tripadvisor.
It remains the locals' favourite and is rated number one on the review website.
Labone Indian Cuisine
Where: 2 Bridge Road, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, NR32 3LP
Labone Indian Cuisine in nearby Oulton Broad is one of three Indian restaurants located at sites in Norfolk and Suffolk.
One customer said it is "top class" and another described its dishes as "unctuous and flavoursome".