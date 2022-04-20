'No regrets' - Masterchef dream over for Lowestoft marine officer

Amedeo De Masi appeared on the 18th series of Masterchef this week. - Credit: Shine TV/BBC

The Masterchef dream is over for a senior marine officer in Lowestoft.

Amedeo De Masi appeared on the 18th series of the hit BBC show on Tuesday night, April 19, as one of the nine latest contestants to try and win a coveted Masterchef apron and move onto the next round.

For his first signature dish, the 32-year-old served judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace a lobster and tomato risotto with lobster carpaccio marinated in lemon zest with a basil and parsley puree.

Mr Wallace praised the texture of the risotto, but said the dish was salty and he "wasn't convinced" by the mixture of the hot risotto and cold lobster, with Mr Torode echoing those comments.

After failing to win one of the first three aprons available, Mr De Masi was tasked with serving a sweet signature dish, with the Naples native opting for a traditional panna cotta in a bid to win one of the remaining four aprons.

Speaking on the show, he said: "Panna cotta takes me back to the good days, when we'd wake up in the morning to the smell of my mum making it and we'd always get upset because we couldn't eat it straight away."

However, he faced problems with his chocolate and blackberry coulis, while his panna cotta was too firm.

Mr Torode said: "I think the flavours are absolutely right, and I really like that almond flavour and you can see the vanilla flecks running through it.

"But I've got an issue with the firmness. It should have a wobble, but with this you've got to chew it."

Mr De Masi was one of two contestants who were sent home by the judges following the second dish.

He said: "I think I must've overdone the gelatin and I've paid the price for that.

"I tried to give everything that I have. Sadly I couldn't deliver, but I did enjoy the experience. I have no regrets."

Speaking before the show, he said: "I was born and raised in my home city of Naples in the south of Italy, where I found my love for the sea.

"This guided me to pursue a nautical career and I was then fortunate enough to travel all around the world.

"Without any plan, I decided to move to the UK to study for my Officer of the Watch certificate."