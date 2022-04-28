All the pubs in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings

A number of pubs in Lowestoft have five star hygiene ratings. - Credit: Archant 2022

There's no better feeling than sitting with refreshing drink at your favourite pub.

And it's even more comforting to know that your health is in safe hands.

East Suffolk Council gives Lowestoft businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at premises and online to help people make informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Here are all the pubs in Lowestoft with food hygiene ratings of five:

Factory Arms

Where: 214 Raglan St, Lowestoft NR32 2JY

Factory Arms is a single-room backstreet pub with dartboards, a pool table and TVs which show football.

According to latest plans, a new bar area could be introduced as part of improvements to the pub.

The plans, which are currently awaiting decision, centre around demolishing the building's toilets and part first floor accommodation for staff, along with installation of an improved public bar area.





The Joseph Conrad - JD Wetherspoon

Where: 18-32 Station Square, NR32 1BA

Having opened in July 2013, The Joseph Conrad offers a range of real ales, craft beers and freshly ground Lavazza coffee.

One TripAdvisor review said: "Food was decent and the place was very busy. Really great service and we will definitely be back."





The Lady of the Lake, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Lady of the Lake

Where: 124 Bridge Road, NR33 9JT

Located in Oulton Broad, Lady of the Lake offers a selection of draught beers, wines and spirits along with a full food menu.

Many TripAdvisor reviews praised the pub's quiz night with one describing Lady of the Lake as an "absolutely fantastic pub and a great night out with lots of laughs".





Lord Nelson Pub

Where: 63 Bevan Street West, NR32 2AE

Awarded its hygiene status in August 2021, the Lord Nelson Pub offers a range of ales, lagers, ciders and offers a pool table.





Oxford Arms

Where: Oxford Road, NR32 1TN

Oxford Arms often offer deals to its customers such as "Wobbly Wednesdays" and "Super Sundays".

The pub also offers £1 shots, £10 pitchers and 50p off all draught beer.





The Royal Falcon Hotel

Where: 26-27 High Street, NR32 1HY

The Royal Falcon is not just a pub, it also doubles up as a hotel which offers great sea views.

The pub shows live sports and offers free pool and a jukebox.





The Drifter

Where: 218 London Road South, NR33 0BH

Offering karaoke on Saturday nights, the Drifter reopened after refurbishment in 2016.

Having been awarded its hygiene status in July 2021, the traditional pub also offers a pool table and a dartboard.





The Flying Dutchman, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

The Flying Dutchman

Where: Beccles Road, NR33 8QS

The Flying Dutchman offers a selection of hot food, hosts live quizzes and shows live sport.

The pub also offers eat-in roast dinners or a delivery option.





The Globe Inn Freehouse

Where: 131 High Street, NR32 1HP

Having reopened as a pub in 2019, the pub hosts regular karaoke nights, DJ sessions and live music.

Upon its relaunch by brothers David Taylor and Jason Finnigan, the duo experimented with a variety of spirits and mixers, which included new cola flavours mixed with rum.





The King Alfred

Where: 1 Burnt Hill Way, NR33 8PA

The pub has a large function room which caters for weddings, christenings, engagements, birthday parties and wakes.

The King Alfred serves premium lagers, two real ales on draught, four craft beers on draught and 12 different bottles of craft beers and ciders.





The Mariners Rest

Where: 60-62 Rotterdam Road, NR32 2HA

The Mariners Rest is a traditional pub which offers a great selection of real ales and craft beers.

It has a good sized garden with a covered heated smoking area.

Inside, the pub's interior has a central bar with a TV screen which regularly shows sporting events.





The Plough and Sail

Where: 212 London Road South, NR33 0BB

Located near the seafront, the Plough and Sail is a lively pub with a long bar, pool table and dartboard.

There is also additional seating outside on the terrace to the side of the pub.





The Ship Inn

Where: 95 Stradbroke Road, NR33 7HW

With a range of beers and food options on offer, the Ship Inn has a relaxing atmosphere for customers to enjoy.





The Waveney, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

The Waveney

Where: Bridge Road, Oulton Broad, NR33 9JT

The Waveney is a pet friendly pub which offers a range of lagers.

With two pool tables and a large beer garden, the pub also has a range of TVs for live sports.





The White Horse Inn

Where: 47 The Street, Corton, NR32 5HP

The White Horse Inn offers a range of food and drink options as well as special offers.

The pub is dog friendly and has a selection of lagers, spirits and local ales to choose from.





The Wolf Inn

Where: 105 Bridge Road, NR32 3LN

Located in the heart of Oulton Broad, the Wolf Inn is located close to the Broads.

With a number of screens to watch live sport, the pub offers a range of beers, ciders, wines and spirits.





Triangle Tavern

Where: 29 St Peter's Street, NR32 1QA

Triangle Tavern is considered a traditional pub and is well known for having a selection of real ales to choose from.

The Triangle's popular front bar is considered the place to talk all things real ale.





Volunteer

Where: 170 London Road North, NR32 1HB

The Volunteer offers a number of drink options to choose from and has several screens to watch live sport.

The pub also has a beer garden and regularly hosts bingo afternoons.