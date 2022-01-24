Restaurant owner 'optimistic' for future after Christmas cancellations
- Credit: Mick Howes
The owner of a seafood restaurant on Lowestoft's historic high street says he is 'optimistic' for a brighter future ahead following on from Christmas cancellations.
Mark G, opened its doors on the high street in September 2021 and has been a popular staple with locals since opening.
After a difficult Christmas and New Year's due to Covid cancellations, Mark Gee, owner, is optimistic for a brighter future.
"It was a bit up and down over Christmas and New Year because of cancellations," he said.
"We had to close for a week and I recently broke my wrist but we are looking towards a better February now.
"People have been cautious and generally compliant with mask wearing.
"When restrictions ease next week, it will be customer and staff's own choice whether to wear masks or not.
Most Read
- 1 Coastal wreckage scuba diving club searching for new members
- 2 'Don't suffer in silence': Support on offer as UK heads for inflation spike
- 3 Woman shot by pellet gun when leaving Lowestoft shop
- 4 Lowestoft man battling back after prostate cancer diagnosis
- 5 Seven places to get a fry-up in Lowestoft
- 6 Can you spot yourself in these Lowestoft school photos through the years?
- 7 Mum 'ecstatic' as SEND placement finally found for son with complex needs
- 8 Lowestoft man used toy gun to steal can of Dr Pepper from kebab shop
- 9 East Anglia’s ports tap into fast-growing domestic cruise market
- 10 Have you got any memories of the James Paget hospital when it opened?
"We have been popular with regulars out on the high street since opening.
"I'm optimistic for the future as once the spring and summer season hits again I'm sure we will attract larger crowds in as our garden reopens."