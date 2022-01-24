News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Restaurant owner 'optimistic' for future after Christmas cancellations

Jasper King

Published: 8:20 AM January 24, 2022
mark gee

Mark Gee and Tazmin Leech at Mark G in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The owner of a seafood restaurant on Lowestoft's historic high street says he is 'optimistic' for a brighter future ahead following on from Christmas cancellations.

Mark G, opened its doors on the high street in September 2021 and has been a popular staple with locals since opening.

After a difficult Christmas and New Year's due to Covid cancellations, Mark Gee, owner, is optimistic for a brighter future.

mark g

Customers at Mark G. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It was a bit up and down over Christmas and New Year because of cancellations," he said.

"We had to close for a week and I recently broke my wrist but we are looking towards a better February now.

"People have been cautious and generally compliant with mask wearing.

mark gee

Mark Gee behind the bar. - Credit: Mick Howes

"When restrictions ease next week, it will be customer and staff's own choice whether to wear masks or not.

"We have been popular with regulars out on the high street since opening.

"I'm optimistic for the future as once the spring and summer season hits again I'm sure we will attract larger crowds in as our garden reopens."

mark g

Customers enjoying the outdoor space when Mark G opened in September 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

