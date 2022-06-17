5 reasons why Lowestoft is fast becoming a foodie destination
From a seafront food hall to a pub serving top-notch pizzas, a host of new openings are helping put Lowestoft on the map for food.
1. East Point Pavilion
The long-awaited East Point Pavilion opens on the seafront on Saturday, June 18, to coincide with the First Light Festival.
It will be home to local vendors, including Oishii Street Kitchen with Asian dishes and Tres Hermanas serving Mexican food, and there will be seating for 170 people.
2. Jus' Winging It
Jus' Winging It recently launched by Claremont Pier and is run by Joe Pybus who lives in the town.
The restaurant and takeaway serves chicken wings and bites with a range of sauces and toppings, burgers, and loaded fries, with a Little Wings meal for children too.
3. The Stanford Arms
The team behind Sir Toby's Beers on Norwich Market took on The Stanford Arms pub in Stanford Street in May 2021.
As well as top-notch drinks you can enjoy food from Fupizza and bottomless brunch runs on Saturdays.
4. Fupburger at The Harbour Lowestoft
Fupburger is the sister brand of Fupizza and owner of both Tom Shiers, from Halesworth, grew his business during the pandemic from a pop-up at Norwich pubs to several permanent residencies in Norfolk and Suffolk.
His burgers are available 12noon to 9pm daily at The Harbour and are made with 35-day dry aged beef, with a range of tasty sides available too.
5. Mark G
Mark Gee and his partner Joanne Croom opened a new seafood restaurant in the former home of The Old Blue Anchor pub in the High Street last September.
It has had an "overwhelming" response from locals and the menu includes a smoked fish board and grilled king prawns.