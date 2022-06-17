5 reasons why Lowestoft is fast becoming a foodie destination

Staff from Tres Hermanas prepare for the opening at East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

From a seafront food hall to a pub serving top-notch pizzas, a host of new openings are helping put Lowestoft on the map for food.

The newly renovated East Point Pavilion will open in Lowestoft on June 18. - Credit: Mick Howes

1. East Point Pavilion

The long-awaited East Point Pavilion opens on the seafront on Saturday, June 18, to coincide with the First Light Festival.

It will be home to local vendors, including Oishii Street Kitchen with Asian dishes and Tres Hermanas serving Mexican food, and there will be seating for 170 people.

Jus Wingin It, Lowestoft Claremont Pier. Thai me a River, Chicken Wings. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

2. Jus' Winging It

Jus' Winging It recently launched by Claremont Pier and is run by Joe Pybus who lives in the town.

The restaurant and takeaway serves chicken wings and bites with a range of sauces and toppings, burgers, and loaded fries, with a Little Wings meal for children too.

A new brunch with pizzas and bottomless drinks is launching at the Stanford Arms in Lowestoft. - Credit: Fupizza

3. The Stanford Arms

The team behind Sir Toby's Beers on Norwich Market took on The Stanford Arms pub in Stanford Street in May 2021.

As well as top-notch drinks you can enjoy food from Fupizza and bottomless brunch runs on Saturdays.

Fupburger is one of the places you can get a mouth-watering takeaway burger from in Norwich, pictured is owner Tom Shiers. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

4. Fupburger at The Harbour Lowestoft

Fupburger is the sister brand of Fupizza and owner of both Tom Shiers, from Halesworth, grew his business during the pandemic from a pop-up at Norwich pubs to several permanent residencies in Norfolk and Suffolk.

His burgers are available 12noon to 9pm daily at The Harbour and are made with 35-day dry aged beef, with a range of tasty sides available too.

Mark Gee and Tazmin Leech at Mark G in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

5. Mark G

Mark Gee and his partner Joanne Croom opened a new seafood restaurant in the former home of The Old Blue Anchor pub in the High Street last September.

It has had an "overwhelming" response from locals and the menu includes a smoked fish board and grilled king prawns.